France's prolific striker Kylian Mbappe etched his name in football history by becoming the World Cup's all-time leading scorer with an impressive 22 goals, surpassing Argentine legend Lionel Messi.

IMAGE: France's Kylian Mbappe ended his third World Cup campaign with 10 goals to the lead the Golden Boot standings, two ahead of Lionel Messi, after scoring twice in the third place play-off match against England at Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Key Points Kylian Mbappe became the World Cup's all-time leading scorer with 22 goals.

The 27-year-old French striker surpassed Argentina's Lionel Messi, who has 21 goals.

Mbappe achieved the feat in 22 World Cup appearances across three tournaments.

He finished his third World Cup campaign with 10 goals, leading the Golden Boot standings.

Mbappe expressed a preference for playing in the final over holding the scoring record.

IMAGE: Kylian Mbappe scores France's third goal during the FIFA World Cup third place play-off match against France. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

France striker Kylian Mbappe became the World Cup's all-time leading scorer with 22 goals when he netted twice in Les Bleus' 6-4 defeat by England in the third-place game on Saturday.

The 27-year-old leapfrogged Argentina's Lionel Messi (21), who is due to play in Sunday's final against Spain, and although that will almost certainly be his rival's last World Cup game, Mbappe will probably play in at least one more global tournament.

Mbappe's World Cup Journey and Records

Mbappe finished his third World Cup campaign with 10 goals to lead the Golden Boot standings, two ahead of Messi.

The Real Madrid forward achieved the feat in 22 appearances, scoring four goals in 2018 and eight in 2022 as France reached both finals, beating Croatia and losing to Argentina four years ago.

Player's Perspective on the Achievement

"Messi is going to score (on Sunday), that's for sure. I'm just trying to help my team win. When you score a lot of goals at the World Cup, it puts you in a certain category," Mbappe said.

"I would have preferred not to be the all-time top scorer and to be playing tomorrow's match. It's good in terms of legacy, but today it's not the first thing on my mind."