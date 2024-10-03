News
FIFA initiates investigation into Israel FA's actions

October 03, 2024 23:55 IST
IMAGE: The Palestine FA said it wanted FIFA to adopt appropriate sanctions against Israeli teams, including the national side and clubs. Photograph: Arnd Wiegmann / Reuters

FIFA's disciplinary committee will be asked to look into allegations of discrimination raised by the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) after it submitted a proposal to suspend Israel in May, world soccer's governing body said on Thursday.

The PFA had proposed getting Israel suspended over the war in Gaza, accusing the Israel Football Association (IFA) of complicity in violations of international law by the Israeli government, discrimination against Arab players, and inclusion in its league of clubs located in Palestinian territory.

 

The IFA rejected the accusations and FIFA had ordered a legal evaluation.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee will be mandated to initiate an investigation into the alleged offence of discrimination raised by the Palestine Football Association," FIFA said in a statement.

The participation in Israeli football competitions of Israeli teams allegedly based in Palestinian territories will also be subject to an investigation.

"FIFA's Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee will be entrusted with the mission to investigate... the participation in Israeli competitions of Israeli football teams allegedly based in the territory of Palestine," the ruling body said.

Reuters has contacted the IFA for comment.

"We welcome the FIFA Council's decision to refer this case to the competent judicial bodies," the PFA said in a statement.

"(We view) it as a positive step into the right direction, based on procedural and appropriate measures, towards addressing grave violations of FIFA's statutory objectives, human rights, and the rights of its member associations.

"We are confident in the legitimacy of our demands and trust in the judicial process to deliver a just resolution within a designated time frame."

A group of U.N.-appointed human rights experts said that at least eight football clubs have been identified as playing in Israeli colonial settlements of the occupied West Bank.

"Such integration and conduct within the IFA amounts to recognising as legal the situation arising from the unlawful presence of Israel in the occupied Palestinian territory. This is in stark violation of international law," they said in a statement.

The PFA has said at least 92 Palestinian - non-professional - players have been killed in the war, football infrastructure has been destroyed, its leagues suspended and its national team required to play World Cup qualifiers abroad.

In its proposal, the PFA said it wanted FIFA to adopt appropriate sanctions against Israeli teams, including the national side and clubs.

"The FIFA Council has implemented due diligence on this very sensitive matter and, based on a thorough assessment, we have followed the advice of the independent experts," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

"The ongoing violence in the region confirms that, above all considerations, and as stated at the 74th FIFA Congress, we need peace.

"As we remain extremely shocked by what is happening, and our thoughts are with those who are suffering, we urge all parties to restore peace to the region with immediate effect."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
