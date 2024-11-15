PIX: Argentina suffer shock defeat; Brazil held

Argentina suffer shock defeat at Paraguay

IMAGE: Argentina captain Lionel Messi is tackled by Paraguay's Diego Gomez during the South American World Cup qualifier match at Estadio Defensores del Chaco, Asuncion, Paraguay, on Thursday. Photograph: Cesar Olmedo/Reuters

A stunning bicycle kick from Antonio Sanabria and a second-half header from Omar Alderete gave Paraguay a well earned 2-1 home win over Argentina in the South American World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.



Argentina took the lead 11 minutes into the game when Enzo Fernandez's deep pass found Lautaro Martinez, whose thunderous shot was initially ruled out for offside, but was eventually awarded after a VAR review.



Paraguay went close moments later when Gustavo Gomez's header from a corner hit the crossbar. The home side quickly tried again with Gustavo Velazquez's cross finding Sanabria, who unleashed a superb overhead kick that left goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez helpless.

IMAGE: Omar Alderete celebrates scoring Paraguay's second goal. Photograph: Cesar Olmedo/Reuters

The shocked visitors struggled to find their feet, with captain Lionel Messi largely absent from the action for much of the first half and only managing one shot that went wide.



However, he was twice fouled by Alderete, but referee Anderson Daroco didn't show him a second yellow card before the break.



Two minutes into the second half, Paraguay defender Alderete headed in from a free kick following a foul by substitute Leonardo Balerdi on Julio Enciso.



Rodrigo de Paul had the best chance to equalise 20 minutes before the end but he failed to control the ball after a breakaway and his shot went wide as Argentina's errors continued to mount with Paraguay holding firm in defence.

IMAGE: Argentina's players celebrate after Lautaro Martinez scored the first goal. Photograph: Cesar Olmedo/Reuters

"I think, overall, we played a great game. We controlled the ball. Their goals came from two of our mistakes. We need to fix our lapses on set pieces," striker Martinez said after the match to TyC sports.



"The (goal) at the start of the second half made everything more difficult. We have to congratulate the opponent, who defended very well," Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni told a press conference.



World Cup holders Argentina top the standings with 22 points from 11 games and will host ninth-placed Peru on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Antonio Sanabria celebrates scoring Paraguay's first goal. Photograph: Cesar Olmedo/Reuters

Paraguay are sixth on 16 points, behind on goal difference to Ecuador, who hammered Bolivia 4-0 on Thursday, and Uruguay, who host second-placed Colombia on Friday.



Earlier, Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by Venezuela, leaving them in third place on 17 points.



The top six teams will qualify automatically for the 2026 World Cup hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.



Brazil held by Venezuela





IMAGE: Brazil's Vinicius Junior has his penalty saved by Venezuela goalkeeper Rafael Romo during the South American World Cup qualifier match at Estadio Monumental, Maturin, Venezuela. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters



Brazil had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Venezuela after a quick-fire second-half strike by substitute Telasco Segovia canceled out Raphinha's opener for the dominant visitors in the South American World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.



Vinicius Jr missed a chance to win the game with a penalty against a Venezuelan side who played the last minutes of the game down to 10-man after substitute Alexander Gonzalez was sent off for hitting both Gabriel Martinelli and Vinicius in the face in successive plays in the 89th minute.



Five-time World Cup champions Brazil are third in the standings on 17 points, five from leaders Argentina, while Venezuela are seventh on 12 points. The top six sides are guaranteed a berth at the 2026 finals.

IMAGE: Venezuela's players celebrate after Telasco Segovia scored the goal against Brazil. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters



The high-paced match saw numerous chances from both sides who registered 11 goal attempts each, with Brazil enjoying over 60% of possession but failing to turn their dominance into goals and getting often exposed to counter attacks.



Off the back of successive wins against Peru and Chile, Brazil were dangerous from the start with Vinicius a constant menace, hitting the post in the 20th minute.



Raphinha gave Brazil the lead, netting a fine left-footed strike from a free kick on the edge of the box in the 43rd minute that ricocheted off the left post before finding the back of the net.

IMAGE: Venezuela's players try to head the ball from a free kick from Brazil's Raphinha. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters



It was Brazil's first goal from a free kick in over 19 years in World Cup qualifiers after former Real Madrid fullback Roberto Carlos scored also against Venezuela in 2005.



But Segovia stroke an unstoppable first-effort shot from the edge of the box 38 seconds into the second half to level the game assisted by Jefferson Savarino.



But Brazil kept threatening and had an opportunity to get back in front in the 62nd minute when Vinicius was fouled inside the box by goalkeeper Rafael Romo in a counter attack.

IMAGE: Brazil's Gabriel Martinelli is tackled by Alexander Gonzalez. Photograph: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters



However, Romo stopped Vinicius' poorly taken spot kick and the Real Madrid striker also failed to net the rebound, missing wide left of the empty goal and Venezuela held on against Brazil's late press for a winner.

"It is just sad because, for me, the most important thing is to win and I think we could have won the match," Raphinha told Brazilian TV Globo.



"We knew it was going to be complicated, their team also has good qualities, but sometimes things get complicated by what happens in the match, when you fail to score the chances you have. We have to keep working to get back to winning ways."