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FIFA Confident Of Iran's World Cup Participation After 'Positive Meeting'

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May 17, 2026 09:01 IST

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Despite visa concerns and political tensions, FIFA expresses confidence in Iran's participation in the upcoming World Cup, following constructive discussions with the Iranian FA.

IMAGE: A salesman holds a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy in his shop, in Tehran, Iran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Key Points

  • FIFA Secretary-General expressed confidence in Iran's participation in the upcoming World Cup.
  • Concerns arose after Iran Football Association president was denied entry to Canada due to links with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
  • FIFA and Iran FA discussed operational matters and visa arrangements for Iranian players.
  • Iran requested matches be switched to Mexico, but FIFA insisted on original venues.

FIFA Secretary-General Mattias Grafstrom held a constructive and positive meeting with Iran's FA (FFIRI) president Mehdi Taj on Saturday, he told Reuters, expressing confidence about the country's participation at this year's football World Cup.

Iran are scheduled to play all three of their group matches in the United States but the team's participation in the June 11 to July 19 tournament has been in question since the US and Israel attacked Iran in late February.

 

"We've had an excellent meeting and constructive meeting together with the Iran FA," Grafstrom said during a visit to Istanbul. "We're working closely together and looking very much forward to welcoming them in the FIFA World Cup."

Visa Concerns And Entry Restrictions

More questions have arisen after FFIRI's Taj was refused entry to Canada for the FIFA Congress in Vancouver earlier this month because of his links to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The US and Canada, who are co-hosting the World Cup with Mexico, classify the IRGC as a "terrorist entity" and have made it clear they will not admit people with links to the elite military force.

Grafstrom declined to provide details on the visa situation for Iran's players, but said the two sides had the opportunity to discuss some of the operational matters and had a positive exchange.

Iran FA's Perspective And Solutions

Taj told Reuters that FFIRI had a very good meeting with Grafstrom and other FIFA officials.

"I am pleased that they listened to Iran’s points, all 10 points that we had raised, and they offered solutions for each of them. I hope, God willing, that our national team can go to the World Cup without any problems and achieve very good results there," he said.

Asked if FIFA had secured assurances on entry and visa arrangements for Iran's players, Grafstrom declined to elaborate.

"We've discussed all relevant matters, but I think it's not the place to discuss the details," he said. “Overall, a very positive meeting and we’re looking forward to continuing the dialogue.”

Iran's Players To Leave For US In June

Iran had asked for their World Cup matches to be switched to Mexico but FIFA president Gianni Infantino insists that all games must be played at the grounds originally scheduled.

Iran's squad will leave Tehran for a training camp in Turkey on Monday before moving on to their US base at the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Arizona in early June.

Iran are scheduled to get their World Cup campaign under way against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15. They are also due to play Belgium and Egypt in Group G.

Source: REUTERS
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