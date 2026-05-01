FIFA Congress overshadowed by protests outside venue

Protesters from an anti-FIFA coalition said a displacement of homeless people had already begun, citing street sweeps, restrictions on tents and the loss of belongings.

IMAGE: Protesters attached to Mission for My Homeland hold demonstration placards outside the Vancouver Convention Centre during the 76th FIFA Congress. Photograph: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters

Key Points Street protests disrupt FIFA Congress proceedings in Vancouver.

A group of protesters demanded Iran be banned from participating in the upcoming World Cup.

Another group criticised the city's preparations for the upcoming World Cup, highlighting displacement of homeless people.

Protests on multiple fronts disrupted the atmosphere outside the FIFA Congress in Vancouver on Thursday, as demonstrators raised sharply different concerns over global politics and local issues.

One group called on FIFA to ban Iran from the upcoming World Cup, alleging the national team represents the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps rather than the Iranian people.

At the same time, homelessness advocates and hotel workers staged a separate rally, criticising the city’s World Cup preparations and warning that vulnerable residents and workers were being overlooked.

Protesters urge FIFA to ban Iran from World Cup

Iran's soccer team represents the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), not the people of Iran, and FIFA should ban the team from participating in the upcoming World Cup, protesters gathered outside the FIFA Congress said.

"This is not Iran, this is the Islamic Republic's team. This is IRGC's team," said Pouria Mahmoudi, an organiser with Mission for My Homeland, which brought together about 30 protesters draped in Iranian flags and holding signs supporting Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi.

"They're here not to represent Iran. They're here to normalise what's happening in Iran, the massacre in Iran. So, no, they should not be in the World Cup," he said.

Iran have qualified for the June 11-July 19 tournament but their participation has been fraught, with Tehran requesting alternative venues for matches on US soil amid the nation's two-month old conflict with the United States and Israel.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino reiterated on Thursday that he expected Iran to participate and play matches in the US, and US President Donald Trump later in the day said he agreed with Infantino's position.

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Crackdown on protesters

Anti-government protests in Iran in January were met with a brutal crackdown by the state in which thousands died. Mahmoudi said the carnage outweighed the desire of the players on the team to compete at the tournament.

"How about those are killed, the Iranian footballers, who are killed also? FIFA shouldn't be quiet about them," he said.

"People should speak up about the athletes who have been killed, especially the footballers. Russia was banned from the World Cup... so we expect FIFA to do the same."

Iranian football federation officials, including president Mehdi Taj, ‌were due to attend the gathering in Vancouver but turned back at Toronto airport after what Tehran described as "unacceptable behaviour" by Canadian immigration authorities, despite travelling with valid visas.

Canadian officials said entry decisions were made on a case-by-case basis and reiterated that individuals linked to the IRGC, which ​Ottawa designates as a terrorist organisation, were inadmissible.

Taj is a former member ​of the IRGC.

"The moment we heard that he was coming to Canada, we tried our best to deport him, and we're happy that it happened," Mahmoudi said.

"This is really great success for us. It shows that Iranian people, when they're united, can do big things."

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Advocates for homeless, hotel workers rally outside FIFA Congress

IMAGE: Protesters demonstrate outside the Vancouver Convention Centre during the 76th FIFA Congress. Photograph: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters

Homelessness advocates and hotel workers rallied outside the FIFA Congress in Vancouver on Thursday, criticising the city's preparations for the upcoming World Cup and warning that vulnerable residents and workers are being ignored.

Protesters from an anti-FIFA coalition said a displacement of homeless people had already begun, citing street sweeps, restrictions on tents and the loss of belongings.

They demanded no police sweeps of encampments or World Cup-related escalations and criticised Vancouver's February human-rights action plan related to the tournament as weak and lacking firm commitments.

"There's a lot of anxiety and fear in the community about what's going to happen with the FIFA games," Fiona York, a community advocate, told Reuters.

York said many unhoused residents fear a repeat of the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, when people remember intensified displacement and policing. She argued that money being spent on the tournament could instead support shelters, tiny homes, or safe places for people living in vehicles.

"Right now there's already a crisis and there's a big fear that it's going to get even worse," she said.

The marchers were joined by hotel workers from Unite Here Local 40 outside the Pan Pacific Hotel, where FIFA Congress delegates were reportedly staying.

Soaring prices, poor pay

Union spokesperson Michelle Travis said soaring hotel prices are not resulting in better pay for workers, many of whom must commute long distances because they cannot afford to live in Vancouver.

The protesters called for FIFA and event organizers to ensure the World Cup does not worsen homelessness, displacement, or worker hardship - and suggested a "FIFA dividend" to return money to affected communities.

"Folks love FIFA, they love soccer, but they also want to make sure that these events aren't pushing people out, whether they work in the hotels, whether they're on the streets," she said.

"They want to see FIFA contribute if they're going to be here."

Vancouver hosts the first of its seven World Cup matches on June 13.