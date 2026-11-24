FIFA has officially announced the host nations for the 2031 and 2035 Women's World Cups, with a historic four-nation joint bid for 2031 and the UK set to host in 2035, marking significant expansion for women's football.

IMAGE: FIFA officials announce the hosts for the next two editions of the Women's World Cup. Photograph: Jennifer Lorenzini/Reuters

Key Points FIFA approved a joint bid from the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, and Jamaica to host the 2031 Women's World Cup on Monday.

England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales were confirmed as hosts for the 2035 Women's World Cup.

The 2031 event will be the first Women's World Cup co-hosted by four nations and will feature 48 teams for the first time.

The 2035 tournament will be the first Women's World Cup staged in the United Kingdom.

The 2027 Women's World Cup will be held next year in Brazil, marking the first time it's held in South America.

FIFA approved the joint bid from the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica to host the 2031 Women's World Cup at the governing body's Extraordinary Congress on Monday, where England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales were confirmed as hosts of the 2035 tournament.

Both bids were unopposed and voted by acclamation, with FIFA limiting hosting eligibility for the 2031 tournament to member associations from Africa and CONCACAF, and the 2035 edition to associations from Africa and Europe.

Historic Co-Hosting For 2031

The 2031 event will be the first Women's World Cup co-hosted by four nations and the third to be staged in North America after the US hosted in 1999 and 2003, and Canada in 2015.

"Together with FIFA, we are committed to delivering a world-class tournament and will use this historic opportunity to accelerate the growth of women's football around the world," said US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone.

United Kingdom To Host In 2035

The 2035 tournament will be the first Women's World Cup staged in the United Kingdom.

"As we said throughout our bid, we want this to be your Women's World Cup, a World Cup for everyone. Together, we will celebrate the power of women's football, inspire the next generation, and unite fans from every corner of the world," said Debbie Hewitt, chair of the English Football Association.

Expanding The Tournament Format

The 2031 tournament will have 48 teams taking part for the first time, with the 2035 edition maintaining the same format with 12 groups of four teams, followed by a knockout round that begins with the last 32.

The 2027 Women's World Cup, the 10th edition, will be held next year in Brazil from June 24 to July 25, the first to be held in South America.