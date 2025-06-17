Club World Cup: Boca Juniors hold Benfica; Flamengo win

Boca Juniors turn up the heat in Miami with Benfica draw





IMAGE: Boca Juniors' Kevin Zenon is tackled by Benfica's Alvaro Fernandez Carreras and Kerem Akturkoglu during the FIFA Club World Cup match at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

After Lionel Messi lit up the Club World Cup opener, Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium was awash in Argentine passion again as Boca Juniors fans turned it into a little Buenos Aires for their team's 2-2 draw with Benfica on Monday.



A day after draping the shores of Miami Beach in blue and gold on the eve of their team’s debut, the Boca fans chanted their way into the arena and through the game, which put them in second place in Group C behind Bayern Munich after the German champions demolished Auckland City 10-0 on Sunday.



Both teams finished with 10 men after Benfica's Andrea Bellotti and Boca's Nicolas Figal picked up straight red cards in a heated contest that saw the Portuguese team cancel out a two-goal deficit.

IMAGE: Benfica and Boca Juniors' players clash after the match . Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Boca next face Bayern on Friday in Miami while Benfica will face Auckland City in Orlando, FL.



After a scrappy opening 20 minutes, the stands trembled when Boca went ahead in the 21st as Lautaro Blanco's low cross was met by Miguel Merentiel, triggering wild celebrations.



Six minutes later, the Argentine side doubled the tally with a Rodrigo Battaglia header, stunning Benfica, who had been dominating from the onset.

IMAGE: Nicolas Otamendi scores Benfica's second goal past Boca Juniors goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Nicolas Otamendi was then brought down in the box and Benfica earned a penalty following a VAR review and Di Maria coolly sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to cut the goal deficit down to one at the stroke of halftime.



Benfica were down to 10 in the 70th after Bellotti was shown a straight red card for a high kick in the back of the head of Ayrton Costa.

IMAGE: Boca Juniors' players celebrate after Miguel Merentiel scored the first goal against Benfica. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

The Portuguese side, however, levelled six minutes from time when Otamendi found the back of the net with a powerful header.



The result kept the six-time Copa Libertadores champions' hopes alive to advance into the knockout phase, which would be a boost for the tournament as South American fans are expected to bring the biggest amount of passion into the stadiums.



Dominant Flamengo beat Esperance





IMAGE: Flamengo's Leo Ortiz is tackled by Esperance Sportive de Tunis' Chiheb Jbeli at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photograph: Kyle Ross/Reuters

Flamengo began their Club World Cup campaign with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Esperance de Tunis in their Group D opener in Philadelphia on Monday thanks to goals from Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Luiz Araujo.



The Brazilian side dominated from start to finish on a chilly evening at a half-empty Lincoln Financial Field, with Esperance managing only two attempts on goal.



Flamengo opened the scoring in the 17th minute when Guillermo Varela surged down the right and delivered a pinpoint cross to Luiz Araujo, who cushioned the ball into the path of Arrascaeta to fire home.



Esperance struggled to get a foothold on the match, with Flamengo enjoying 80% possession, but they enjoyed their best moments after the break with Youcef Belaili providing a rare spark.

IMAGE: Flamengo players celebrate their first goal scored by Giorgian de Arrascaeta against Esperance de Tunis. Photograph: Kyle Ross/Reuters

After curling a shot narrowly wide in the 63rd minute, Belaili forced Flamengo goalkeeper Augustin Rossi into a sharp save with a close-range effort five minutes later.



However, Flamengo quickly reasserted control to silence the lively Tunisian support behind the south goal and in the 70th minute they doubled their lead through Araujo.

Former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Jorginho played an incisive through ball for Araujo to break the offside trap and after cutting inside he curled a precise left-footed strike into the bottom corner.



The win puts Flamengo level on points with Chelsea at the top of Group D, after the London club also secured a 2-0 victory over LAFC earlier in the day.



Flamengo and Chelsea meet on Friday in a match likely to determine the group winner.