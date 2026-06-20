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New FIFA-AIFF Academy Boosts Indian Football Talent

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk June 20, 2026 14:31 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The new FIFA-AIFF Telangana Academy in Hyderabad is set to revolutionise Indian football talent development, offering comprehensive high-performance training and marking a significant milestone with India's first girls' football academy.

Key Points

  • FIFA-AIFF Telangana Academy launched in Hyderabad for boys and girls.
  • Provides year-round high-performance training, residential facilities, and holistic support.
  • Inaugurated by Telangana Governor and Chief Minister.
  • First girls' football academy in India, second globally after Hong Kong.
  • A collaborative effort by FIFA, AIFF, Telangana Government, and Sports Authority of Telangana.

In a significant initiative in Indian football's talent development ecosystem, the FIFA-AIFF Telangana Academy for boys and girls was launched here.

Boosting Youth Football Development

Located at the Gachibowli Stadium Complex here, the Academy will provide year-round high-performance training, with residential facilities, education, medical care, nutrition, and mental wellness to the young talent of Indian football.

 

The Academy was inaugurated by Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday.

"The boys' programme is the second such project in the country (after Bhubaneswar), while the girls' programme is the first in India and only the second of its kind in the world after Hong Kong," the AIFF said in a release.

"The establishment of the FIFA-AIFF Telangana Talent Academy, under FIFA's Talent Development Scheme, has been made possible through the collaboration between FIFA, AIFF, the Government of Telangana and the Sports Authority of Telangana."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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