Sindarov, Wei Yi to clash in final; seal Candidates spots

Sindarov, Wei Yi to clash in final; seal Candidates spots

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
November 23, 2025 20:13 IST

Javokhir Sindarov

IMAGE: Uzbekistan's GM Javokhir Sindarov outclassed Nodirbek Yakubboev in the semi-finals of the FIDE Chess World Cup in Panaji on Sunday. Photograph: Michal Walusza/FIDE

Uzbekistan's GM Javokhir Sindarov set up a title clash against China's GM Wei Yi in the FIDE World Cup in Panaji on Sunday as the two players also confirmed their spots in the Candidates tournament.

Both the classical games in the two semi-finals had ended in draws and this meant that the rapid skills of all the players were to be tested in the tie-break.

Sindarov, who had ended the dream run of GM Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara in the quarters, put himself in the driver's seat to advance when he defeated Nodirbek Yakubboev in the first rapid game with black pieces.

The 19-year-old forced Nordirbek to resign after 47 moves as he almost converted his c file pawn into a queen in a rook-pawn ending.

He then comfortably drew the second game with white pieces in another rook-pawn ending despite his opponent trying to push for a win for 54 moves.

Wei Yi

IMAGE: China's GM Wei Yi. Photograph: Michal Walusza/FIDE

In the second semi-final, Wei once again showed his command in the rapid games as he drew the first game with black pieces and then defeated GM Andrey Esipenko in 57 moves with white pieces.

Wei, the highest ranked player left in the tournament, was clearly in trouble after move 55 as Esipenko had two more pawns than him in a rook-knight endgame. 

But the Russian Grandmaster missed defending his rook a couple of moves to gain material advantage.

Speaking about his win, Wei Yi said, “Biggest achievement of my chess career. I am very happy about it. I don't know what would be the result today but I wanted to give my best today.

 

"In the final position in the second game, my opponent blundered a rook. Otherwise, black could have played for a win and I would have to play for a draw. This is a long tournament and may be he was tired."

While Sindarov and Wei will now play to decide who takes home the Viswanathan Anand Cup, Nodirbek and Esipenko will face-off for the third and final Candidates spot.

Results:

GM Javokhir Sindarov (UZB) bt GM Nodirbek Yakubboev (UZB) (2.5:1.5 aggregate)

GM Wei Yi (China) bt GM Andrey Esipenko (FIDE) (2.5:1.5 aggregate).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
