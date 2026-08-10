FIDE celebrates chess star Praggnanandhaa on 21st birthday

Indian chess sensation R Praggnanandhaa, celebrating his 21st birthday, has already carved out an extraordinary career, marked by becoming a Grandmaster at 12, achieving a world No. 4 ranking, and securing major titles like the Grand Chess Tour St Louis Rapid and Blitz.

IMAGE: FIDE posted a birthday tweet for Indian chess star R Praggnanandhaa. Photograph: FIDE_chess/X

Key Points R Praggnanandhaa celebrated his 21st birthday, marked by FIDE acknowledging his significant career achievements.

He became a Grandmaster at the age of 12, making him the second-youngest player in chess history to achieve this feat.

Praggnanandhaa has reached a career-high rating of 2785 and a peak world ranking of No. 4.

He recently clinched the Grand Chess Tour St Louis Rapid and Blitz title and won the Norway Chess 2026 title.

The Indian Grandmaster also secured silver at the 2023 FIDE World Cup and helped India win gold at the 2024 Chess Olympiad.

Indian chess star R Praggnanandhaa turned 21 on Monday, but his list of achievements already reads like that of a player well beyond his years. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) marked the occasion by celebrating the Indian Grandmaster's remarkable career.

A Prodigy's Early Milestones

"Happy 21st Birthday to @rpraggnachess," FIDE posted on X, recalling how Praggnanandhaa became a Grandmaster at just 12, at the time the second-youngest player in chess history to achieve the feat. Since then, the Chennai-born player has climbed to a career-high rating of 2785 and a peak world ranking of No. 4. He has also competed in the 2024 and 2026 FIDE Candidates Tournaments, won silver at the 2023 FIDE World Cup and helped India claim gold at the 2024 Chess Olympiad. " Wishing Praggnanandhaa a fantastic birthday and another year filled with success and memorable achievements," FIDE added.

Recent Triumphs and Recognition

Praggnanandhaa gave himself an early birthday present of his own. Just days before turning 21, he clinched the Grand Chess Tour St Louis Rapid and Blitz title, sealing the crown after drawing against Javokhir Sindarov in the penultimate round. He finished with 23 points from 35, 1.5 points clear of the field.

The title came on the back of another landmark triumph. In June, Praggnanandhaa won the Norway Chess 2026 title in Oslo after beating Germany's Vincent Keymer in the final round. The Indian had produced a stunning late surge, winning four consecutive classical games to claim one of the biggest titles of his career. His performances have also earned recognition at home. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay felicitated the Grandmaster on Monday and presented him with a Rs 50 lakh cash reward on behalf of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu.

Born on August 10, 2005, Praggnanandhaa has already achieved more than most players could dream of.