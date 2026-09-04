FIA rewrites Monaco result, Hadjar regains third ahead of Italian GP

The FIA has reinstated Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar to third at the Monaco Grand Prix, while Alpine’s Pierre Gasly was demoted again following the latest appeal verdict.

IMAGE: Alpine's Pierre Gasly during the press conference ahead of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza on Thursday, August 3, 2026. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Key Points The FIA has reinstated Red Bull's Isack Hadjar to third place at the Monaco Grand Prix after overturning the earlier decision that promoted him following Pierre Gasly's penalties.

Gasly's demotion stemmed from two pit-lane speeding penalties, with the FIA's International Court of Appeal ultimately ruling on the challenge ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

Formula One's governing body on Friday reinstated Red Bull's Isack Hadjar to third place at last June's Monaco Grand Prix and demoted Alpine's Pierre Gasly for the second time.

Gasly finished third on track on June 7 but was demoted to seventh when two five-second penalties for pit-lane speeding were applied post-race, with fellow Frenchman Hadjar promoted to third.

That decision was overturned after a right to review on June 12, stewards accepting Renault-owned Alpine's evidence that there had been a timekeeping error.

The FIA's International Court of Appeal then met last month to hear a McLaren and Red Bull challenge, with the verdict issued ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.