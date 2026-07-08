Fery creates history, becomes 4th wildcard to reach men's singles semis at Grand Slam

British wildcard Arthur Fery defeated ninth seed Flavio Cobolli in straight sets to reach his maiden Wimbledon semifinal, becoming only the fourth wildcard to achieve the feat at a Grand Slam.

IMAGE: Britain's Arthur Fery celebrates his win over Italy's Flavio Cobolli in the Wimbledon quarterfinals in London on Wednesday. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Key Points British wildcard Arthur Fery stunned ninth seed Flavio Cobolli in straight sets to reach his maiden Wimbledon semifinal.

The world No. 114 became only the fourth wildcard to make a men's Grand Slam singles semifinal and the fifth British man to reach the Wimbledon last four in the Open Era.

Fery also became the lowest-ranked Wimbledon men's semifinalist since Goran Ivanišević's title-winning run as World No. 125 in 2001.

Britain's Arthur Fery became only the fourth wildcard to reach the men's singles semifinals at a Grand Slam as his dream Wimbledon run continued with a 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-0 victory over Italian ninth seed Flavio Cobolli on Wednesday.

Born in France to French parents but having grown up five minutes from the All England Club, Fery entered Wimbledon ranked 114th in the world and largely unknown to the wider British public but his exploits have captivated the nation.

French Open runner-up Cobolli was the highest-ranked player the 23-year-old Fery has faced but on a sweltering Centre Court he produced another fearless performance.

His victory means he is only the fifth British man in the professional era to reach the Wimbledon semifinals, joining Andy Murray, Tim Henman, Roger Taylor, and Cameron Norrie.

British Youngster Outplays Cobolli

Cobolli had the first chance of the match but failed to convert a break point at 3-3 in the first set and the Italian wavered when serving at 4-5, double-faulting and then missing a forehand wide to pass up the opening set.

Fery recovered from dropping serve early in the second set and then controlled the tiebreak to put one foot in the semi-finals as errors flowed off the Cobolli racket.

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IMAGE: Arthur Fery became the lowest-ranked player to reach the men's semifinals at Wimbledon since 2001. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

With 14 hours already in his legs just to reach the quarterfinals, including marathon five-set victories in both the previous rounds, Fery showed no sign of fatigue in the searing heat as he broke Cobolli's serve at the start of the third.

Fery showed incredible resilience to fight off break points in the next game and that proved to be Cobolli's final resistance as the Italian cracked under the relentless intensity of the British player.

Historic Run Reaches the Last Four

He closed out the win with an ace to become the lowest-ranked player to reach the men's semifinals at Wimbledon since 125th ranked Goran Ivanisevic memorably won the title in 2001.

The only other men's wildcards to reach Grand Slam semifinals are Jimmy Connors at the 1991 US Open and Henri Leconte at the 1992 French Open.