Home  » Sports » Ferrari signs China's first F1 racer Zhou Guanyu

Ferrari signs China's first F1 racer Zhou Guanyu

February 05, 2025 17:45 IST

IMAGE: Zhou Guanyu previously a member of the Ferrari Academy, will share the role with Italian Antonio Giovinazzi. Photograph: Zhou Guanyu/X

Ferrari appointed Zhou Guanyu as a Formula One reserve driver on Wednesday after the Chinese lost his race seat with Swiss-based Sauber.

The 25-year-old, previously a member of the Ferrari Academy, will share the role with Italian Antonio Giovinazzi, who also has World Endurance Championship commitments for the Italian manufacturer.

 

China's first F1 driver raced for three seasons with Sauber, starting 68 grands prix and scoring 16 points with two fastest laps.

A reserve seat opened up at Ferrari after Britain's Oliver Bearman, who competed in three races last year as a stand-in, moved to Ferrari-powered Haas.

Zhou also has links to the new General Motors-backed Cadillac team planning to enter Formula One in 2026.

Graeme Lowdon, who has been involved in Zhou's management, is principal of that team and they will use Ferrari engines and gearboxes until General Motors can provide their own.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

