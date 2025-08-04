HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Fernandes slams Man United teammates for 'lazy' show

Fernandes slams Man United teammates for 'lazy' show

3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 04, 2025 13:54 IST

x

Manchester United played out a 2-2 draw against Everton in a pre-season match on Sunday.

Manchester United's Mason Mount scored the equaliser against Everton on Sunday

IMAGE: Manchester United's Mason Mount scored the equaliser against Everton on Sunday. Photograph: Manchester United/X

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes let rip at his teammates following their 2-2 pre-season draw with fellow Premier League side Everton, saying their performance was "lazy" and calling for further reinforcements.

 

A second-half goal from Mason Mount had United on course for victory in Atlanta, Georgia after Fernandes's opener was cancelled out by Iliman Ndiaye, but a bizarre 75th-minute own goal by Ayden Heaven gifted Everton the draw on Sunday.

The draw put a slight damper on the Old Trafford club's tour of the United States, after promising victories over West Ham United and Bournemouth last month.

"It's been important for developing how we want to play and getting the new players involved too," Fernandes told NBC Sports.

"We didn't want to finish in this way. Our performance wasn't the best and we were a little bit lazy today. We want to avoid that because with laziness you can pay at any moment."

United had their worst-ever Premier League campaign in the 2024-25 season, finishing 15th in the standings, and are looking to strengthen in the transfer window, signing Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo -- both of whom started against Everton.

"It's improving. But it's not the place it needs to be. I don't want to take a dig at anyone but the club is doing the best they can in terms of the financial situation they talk about," Fernandes said.

"But it was crystal clear we needed more competition for the players that were here, more quality to get everyone to step up a little more to get to the XI, and I think that is what the club are trying to do.

"Hopefully we can get one or two players more to help with that."

Asked about Fernandes's comments, manager Ruben Amorim told reporters: "I think I'm happy for the players to have that feeling. It's saying that they understand the situation. So, it's a good feeling.

"I think the momentum of the tour was perfect. We had the weeks to work with a good environment, good feeling, and then we go back to Carrington (training ground) and we are near to start the season.

"We are going with the feeling that we need to do a lot of things (better)."

United begin the new Premier League season against Arsenal on August 17.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Siraj, Krishna and A Crucial Bowling Partnership
Siraj, Krishna and A Crucial Bowling Partnership
Staring at defeat, India defend selection strategy
Staring at defeat, India defend selection strategy
Can India pull off a heist at The Oval?
Can India pull off a heist at The Oval?
'Virat, The Nation Needs You!'
'Virat, The Nation Needs You!'
'We are in for a cracker'
'We are in for a cracker'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Movies Celebrating Friendship

webstory image 2

Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin Todenge

webstory image 3

Veggie Spring Rolls: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Zarine Khan's Stunning Airport Look Sparks Weight Loss Buzz1:39

Zarine Khan's Stunning Airport Look Sparks Weight Loss Buzz

Thousands Visit Kashi Vishwanath on Last Monday of Sawan1:30

Thousands Visit Kashi Vishwanath on Last Monday of Sawan

Arbaaz and Sshura Shine at Arpita's Party, Baby Bump on Full Display1:40

Arbaaz and Sshura Shine at Arpita's Party, Baby Bump on...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD