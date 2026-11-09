Fermin Lopez's double keeps Barcelona atop LaLiga after Atletico win

Fermin Lopez emerged as Barcelona's hero, scoring a crucial brace to secure a 2-1 comeback victory against Atletico Madrid, allowing the Catalan giants to maintain their commanding three-point lead at the summit of LaLiga.

IMAGE: FC Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates scoring their first goal against Atletico Madrid at Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain, on Sunday. Photograph: Alejandro Martinez Velez

Key Points Fermin Lopez scored two goals, including the equaliser and winner, to secure Barcelona's 2-1 comeback victory against Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona's win extends their lead at the top of LaLiga to three points over Real Madrid and five points over third-placed Atletico after 12 matches.

Atletico Madrid initially took the lead through Giuliano Simeone but struggled to contain Barcelona's dominance in the second half.

Elsewhere in LaLiga, Real Betis maintained fourth spot with a 2-0 win over Elche, while Real Sociedad, Villarreal, and Levante also secured points.

In Serie A, Lazio's lead was cut to one point after a 1-1 draw with Napoli, as Inter Milan closed in with a 2-0 win over Como.

Barcelona's Fermin Lopez scored twice as the visitors came from behind to win 2-1 at Atletico Madrid and retain a three-point lead at the top of LaLiga on Sunday. Barca's win takes them clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who moved to 30 points with a 3-0 win at lowly Valencia on Saturday, and five ahead of Atletico in third after 12 games.

The hosts imposed a tempo that Barcelona struggled to counteract before the break. In the second half, the Catalans had a firm grip and the momentum, as coach Hansi Flick's typically aggressive side showed they could exert control too.

Atletico's Early Dominance

IMAGE: Atletico Madrid's Pablo Barrios and FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal vie for possession. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

Atletico began much stronger, though, piercing Barca's high defensive line with ease. Both sides hit the bar in the opening eight minutes, but it was the home team who deservedly opened the scoring after 10 minutes. Julian Alvarez had already passed up a golden opportunity, but provided the cross for Giuliano Simeone to bundle the ball into the net from close range.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone had every reason to be pleased with his side's performance when he asked for calm in the 28th minute. The only disappointment was that their smart attacking play had not yielded another goal.

"Of course we wish Julian was as clinical as he normally is, but we're going to wait for Julian (to get back to his best) because he's a great player," Simeone told reporters. "In order to get where we want to go, we need a great Julian. And if not, we won't get there."

Barcelona's Comeback and Second-Half Control

As the half went on, Barca gradually found ways to hurt Atletico, primarily through Lamine Yamal and Pedri. The latter's driving run led to Fermin sweeping a loose ball into the corner for the equaliser in the 45th minute.

Barcelona dominated proceedings after the break and Atletico's forays into the opposition half became rare. "We were too far from the opponent, so it was not easy to get pressure on the ball," Flick said of Barcelona's first-half display. "This was what we did better in the second half. The first was not so perfect, but the second was good and I think we deserved the win."

When Lamine finally conjured a clear chance with an incisive pass, Fermin provided a clinical finish in the 66th. On the touchline, Simeone desperately pleaded with his side to mount a final onslaught with 10 minutes remaining, but Barca choked the life out of the game with slick possession.

Other LaLiga and European Results

Elsewhere, late goals from Real Betis' Rodrigo Riquelme and Marc Bartra maintained their side's grip on fourth spot following a 2-0 win at Elche, who go into the international break in the relegation zone as a result. Real Sociedad lie four points behind Betis in fifth after Orri Oskarsson's second-half goal gave his side a 1-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano. Villarreal beat visitors Getafe 2-0 and Levante held out for a 0-0 draw at Celta Vigo.

Leaders Lazio held by Napoli, Inter close in on top spot

IMAGE: Napoli's Lorenzo Lucca in action with Lazio's Diogo Leite during their Serie A match at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy, on Sunday. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

Lazio's lead at the top of Serie A was cut to one point on Sunday after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Napoli, while Inter Milan beat Como 2-0 to close in on the unbeaten leaders.

Davide Frattesi put Lazio ahead in the 28th minute, finishing off a counter-attack after being played in by Tijjani Noslin. Napoli equalised three minutes after halftime when Lazio substitute Alfonso Pedraza inadvertently deflected a cross into his own net. Lazio remain top with 29 points, one ahead of Inter and two clear of third-placed AS Roma. Napoli are 10th on 15 points after a sluggish start to the season.

The draw provided only limited relief for Napoli after a run of poor results that included Wednesday's 4–1 Champions League defeat by Porto. Manager Massimiliano Allegri has won only five of his opening 15 matches in charge, prompting sporting director Giovanni Manna to describe the situation as "unacceptable".

Allegri urged calm despite the mounting pressure.

"There are difficult moments over the course of a campaign," he told DAZN.

"I believe we need to deal with them in a spirit of calm, try to recover those who are injured, and bring simplicity and organisation to the situation."

While Napoli struggle, the capital's clubs are enjoying a record start. Roma and Lazio are the first teams from the same city to remain unbeaten after the opening 11 matches of a Serie A season, with Roma winning 3-0 against Sassuolo on Saturday. Despite leading the pack, Lazio head coach Gennaro Gattuso played down talk of a title challenge.

"We don"t really belong up there, we have to take it day by day," Gattuso said.

Inter, looking to respond after dropping points in their previous league match, made an aggressive start against visitors Como, who were riding high after a stunning 9-1 Champions League victory at French side Lens on Wednesday. Francesco Pio Esposito prodded home from close range in the 12th minute before Marcus Thuram punished a poor clearance to double Inter's advantage seven minutes later.

Como remained competitive but rarely threatened a comeback, while Inter went closer to adding a third than the visitors did to cutting the deficit. AC Milan won 2-1 at Genoa earlier on Sunday, with early goals from Alphadjo Cisse and Christian Pulisic lifting them to 24 points, one ahead of Como.

Lens' nightmare week worsens with late Marseille defeat

RC Lens' nightmare week continued as they conceded a late goal to lose 2-1 at home to Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday after a humiliating 9-1 thrashing in the Champions League on Wednesday. Lens fell behind in the second minute when Amine Gouiri scored for Marseille, following a defensive error, but Florian Thauvin pulled them level in the 20th.

They appeared on course to earn a point until Keyliane Abdallah struck with eight minutes remaining, the 20-year-old following up after Gouiri's initial effort was blocked, to condemn the hosts to a third successive defeat in all competitions.

The defeat left Lens 11th in Ligue 1 and extended a miserable run that began when Olivier Giroud scored a late winner for Lille in last weekend's derby. Wednesday's Champions League defeat to Como equalled the heaviest in the competition's history and marked another low for last season's Ligue 1 runners-up, whose fortunes have declined sharply since Pierre Sage left to take charge of Crystal Palace. His replacement Dino Toppmoeller lasted only a matter of weeks and Yannick Cahuzac's position is now also under scrutiny.

Marseille, meanwhile, have climbed to fourth after overcoming their sluggish start to the campaign. They have won five successive Ligue 1 matches and also beat Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League on Thursday. Earlier, Belgian defender Nathan Ngoy scored Lille's winner in a 2-1 victory at Rennes that lifted them to second. Lille have 21 points, two behind leaders Paris St Germain and one ahead of third-placed Paris FC. Marseille are fourth on 18 points, above Olympique Lyonnais, who lost 2-0 at Brest on Sunday.

Nice continued their resurgence with a 2-0 win at Angers, their fourth victory in five league matches. Sofiane Diop opened the scoring in the second minute before Jonathan Clauss sealed the points in the 78th. The result lifted Nice to sixth, while Monaco slipped to seventh after conceding a 90th-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw at promoted Le Mans. Monaco, beaten 3-1 by Paris FC last weekend, have gone five league matches without a win. Substitute Erwan Colas equalised from a corner to earn Le Mans a valuable point and lift them to 15th, outside the relegation zone.

Bundesliga Highlights

Freiburg have never finished higher than third place in the Bundesliga but their flying start to the season has raised hopes of a record campaign after Sunday's 2-0 home win over Union Berlin. An own goal from Rani Khedira and a strike by Yuito Suzuki handed Freiburg a victory that leaves them in third place, two points behind leaders Bayern Munich. Freiburg's best season came in 1994/95 when they finished third under their long-serving coach Volker Finke. They have been close to repeating that in recent years, finishing in the top seven in four of the last five seasons, but there is growing belief they can go further under current coach Julian Schuster.

"We had to be very patient and yet we remained very confident. We didn't have many opportunities, but we allowed very little ourselves,” Schuster said of the win over Union. Union coach Mauro Lustrinelli praised Freiburg's attractive style before the match and said it was something he wanted his side to emulate. Their improved goalscoring this campaign has been behind their strong start. With 20 goals, they are averaging 2.22 goals per game this season, up from 1.50 last term, with only Bayern, on 29 goals, and RB Leipzig, on 27, having scored more.

It is often said a coach needs three seasons to really bed in his ideas at a club and build a squad, and Schuster is now in his third campaign having been appointed in July 2024. Freiburg are away to promoted Elversberg after the international break, looking to build on a run of four straight wins in all competitions. Bayer Leverkusen rose to fifth thanks to a 2-1 win at Cologne in the Rhine derby. Aleix Garcia and Patrik Schick put Leverkusen 2-0 up before the home side made it a tense finish when Said El Mala scored in added time. Hoffenheim climbed to ninth after goals from Fisnik Asllani and Tim Lemperle gave them a 2-1 home win over second-bottom Schalke.