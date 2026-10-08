Defending Champion Sureshkumar Fights Back In Thrilling Fenesta Open Match

Experience the thrilling action from the 31st Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship as defending champion Manish Sureshkumar and top seed Vaidehee Chaudhari secure their spots in the semi-finals after intense matches.

Key Points Defending champion Manish Sureshkumar fought back from a 0-3 deficit in the deciding set to reach the semi-finals on Thursday.

Top seed Vaidehee Chaudhari also advanced to the women's singles semi-finals after recovering from a second-set collapse.

Sureshkumar and his doubles partner Nitin Sinha will face Srikar Doni and Rohith Gobinath in the men's doubles final on Friday.

Suraj Prabodh and Maan Kesharwani will contest the other men's singles semi-final.

Upsets occurred in the junior events, with Aahan Aahan and Riddhi Shinde defeating higher seeds.

Defending champion and top seed Manish Sureshkumar fought back from a 0-3 deficit in the deciding set to beat Parth Aggarwal in a marathon contest and set up a semi-final against his doubles partner Nitin Sinha at the 31st Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship here on Thursday.

Sureshkumar, who took nearly three hours to prevail 6-1, 5-7, 7-5, was joined in the last four by third seed Sinha, who defeated eighth seed Rohan Mehra 7-6 (7-5), 7-5 in two hours and 22 minutes.

Sureshkumar, who felt physically drained during the contest, said he was pleased to find a way through after being tested in the final two sets.

Men's Singles And Doubles Progress

Sureshkumar and Sinha later combined to reach the men's doubles final, beating Jagmeet Singh and Aggarwal in straight sets.

The top-seeded pair will face Srikar Doni and Rohith Gobinath in the final on Friday.

Suraj Prabodh, who had earlier eliminated second seed Aditya Balsekar, continued his impressive run with a 6-3, 6-4 win and will face sixth seed Maan Kesharwani in the other men's singles semi-final.

Women's And Junior Events See Action

In the women's singles, top seed and two-time champion Vaidehee Chaudhari survived a second-set collapse before defeating fifth seed Aditi Rawat 6-0, 1-6, 6-2 to reach the last four.

Chaudhari, who trailed 1-2 in the deciding set, won five games in a row to seal the contest.

Chaudhari will face fourth seed Sonal Patil, who defeated Laxmi Siri Dandu 7-6 (8-6), 6-4.

Second seed Shruti Ahlawat kept alive the possibility of a final against Chaudhari with a 6-4, 6-4 win over eighth seed Sohini Mohanty.

Ahlawat will meet unseeded Soha Sadiq, who advanced after third seed Akanksha Nitture retired while trailing 0-3 in the first set because of an upper-limb spasm.

There were also upsets in the junior events, with seventh seed Aahan Aahan knocking out top seed Savitha Bhuvaneswaran 6-4, 6-2 in the girls' U-18 singles.

Riddhi Shinde also caused an upset, defeating third seed Shreeniti Chowdhury 7-6 (7-3), 1-6, 6-2.

Second seed Parthsarthi Mundhe and Harsha Oruganti also advanced to the semi-finals.