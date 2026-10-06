Fenesta Open: Underdog Prabodh Upsets Second Seed Balsekar

At the 31st Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship, Suraj Prabodh delivered a stunning upset by defeating second seed Aditya Balsekar, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the prestigious Indian tennis tournament.

Key Points Suraj Prabodh, unseeded, defeated second seed Aditya Balsekar 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) in a significant upset at the Fenesta Open.

Prabodh attributed his comeback to a more aggressive strategy adopted after losing the first set.

Other upsets included fifth seed Oges Jaya's loss in men's singles and the second seeds in men's doubles, Madhwin Kamath/Rohan Mehra, being knocked out.

Top seeds like Udit Kamboj (men's singles), Aditi Rawat (women's singles), Manish Sureshkumar/Nitin Sinha (men's doubles), and Praneel Sharma (boys' U-18) advanced.

The 31st Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship is witnessing competitive matches across various categories.

Suraj Prabodh rallied from a set down to stun second seed Aditya Balsekar at the 31st Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship here on Tuesday.

Prabodh's Strategic Comeback

The 31-year-old Prabodh beat Balsekar 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) at the DLTA Complex.

After losing the opening set, Prabodh adopted a more aggressive approach, a strategy that eventually paid dividends.

"Everybody knows he is a great player," Prabodh told the media after his win.

"I was just trying to hang in there and especially after the first set, I thought because he was too consistent and he was just everywhere. I thought I should just try to be a little more aggressive and get into the points or start the points a little more aggressively. Somehow I got through it and it was well planned and the execution was also perhaps better."

Upsets And Advancements In Singles

Fifth seed Oges Jaya was also knocked out in the first round, losing 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 to big-serving Raghav Jaisinghani. Fourth seed Udit Kamboj, however, avoided an upset with a 6-1, 7-5 win over rising youngster Aditya Mor.

In the women's singles draw, fifth seed Aditi Rawat, seventh seed Laxmi Siri Dandu, and eighth seed Sohini Mohanty registered wins. Rawat was made to work hard before prevailing 6-3, 7-5 over L Arunkumar.

"In the last game, honestly, I was just focusing on myself," she said.

"I was trying to just go for my shots. I wasn't really concerned about the scoreboard or the score. I just tried to give my best in the match."

Doubles And Junior Category Results

The doubles competitions also got underway, with top seeds Manish Sureshkumar/Nitin Sinha advancing to the quarterfinals with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Raghav Jaisinghani/Lakshit Sood.

"It was a pretty good match," Sureshkumar said after the win.

"I think there are a lot of good points. Hopefully our combination works going forward and let's see how it goes."

Sinha credited his partner, who is also the top seed in the men's singles draw, for the win. "He covered everything and it's always fun playing with him and we are looking forward to the next rounds."

There was another big upset in the men's doubles draw, with Aryan Chauhan/Karan Singh combining to knock out second seeds Madhwin Kamath/Rohan Mehra 6-3, 3-6, 10-7.

In the boys' U-18 draw, top seed Praneel Sharma scored a 6-0, 6-3 win over Sarthak Gaikwad to reach the round of 16. Third seed Harsh Malik was upset in the second round, while fourth seed Om Patel, and fifth seed Mor, also advancing to the last 16.

In the girls' U-18 draw, top seed S Bhuvaneswaran and third seed Shreeniti Chowdhury scored comfortable wins to reach the third round.