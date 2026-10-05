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Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship Launches Rs 11 Lakh Player Development Scholarship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 05, 2026 18:02 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship is set to empower emerging tennis talent with a new Rs 11 lakh Player Development Scholarship, significantly boosting support for young athletes across various age groups.

Key Points

  • The Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship has introduced an Rs 11 lakh Player Development Scholarship.
  • The scholarship targets winners and runners-up in men's, women's, U-18, U-16, and U-14 singles categories.
  • Supported by DCM Shriram Foundation, this initiative adds to the existing Rs 21.55 lakh prize pool.
  • Top performers in men's, women's, and U-18 categories will receive Rs 1.05 lakh (winners) and Rs 60,000 (runners-up).
  • U-16 and U-14 category winners get Rs 70,000, while runners-up receive Rs 40,000.

The Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship has introduced a Rs 11 lakh Player Development Scholarship to support the continued development of players across five singles categories, the organisers said on Monday.

Boosting Young Tennis Talent

The scholarship, announced by DCM Shriram Foundation, the CSR arm of DCM Shriram Ltd, will be awarded to winners and runners-up in the men's, women's, U-18, U-16 and U-14 singles categories at the 31st edition of the championship.

 

The Fenesta Open already offers a prize pool of over Rs 21.55 lakh. The new scholarship represents an additional commitment towards supporting players beyond their performance at the Championship.

Under the new structure, winners in the men's, women's, boys U-18 and girls U-18 singles categories will receive a scholarship of Rs 1.05 lakh each, while runners-up will receive Rs 60,000 each. Winners in the boys and girls U-16 and U-14 singles categories will receive a scholarship of Rs 70,000 each, while runners-up will receive Rs 40,000 each.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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