Fenerbahce coach Mourinho banned, fined for referee comments

Fenerbahce coach Mourinho banned, fined for referee comments

February 28, 2025 04:44 IST

IMAGE: Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho gestures during the Super Lig match against Galatasaray at Rams Park, Istanbul, Turkey, on February 24, 2025. Photograph: Umit Bektas/Reuters

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho was handed a four-match ban and fined by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) on Thursday following his comments about Turkish referees after a match at Galatasaray.

The TFF fined the 62-year-old Portuguese 1,617,000 Turkish lira ($44,000) after he criticised the match officials in a press conference following the 0-0 Super Lig draw on Monday.

 

The penalties were due to "derogatory and offensive statements towards the Turkish referee" and accusations of chaos and disorder in Turkish football, the TFF said.

The TFF said Mourinho's remarks violated sports ethics, promoted violence and disorder and could incite fan incidents.

Monday's game was refereed by Slovenian Slavko Vincic after both clubs requested a foreign official take charge.

Fenerbahce issued a statement on Tuesday defending Mourinho, saying his comments were taken out of context and deliberately distorted.

Former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur manager Mourinho has previously been fined and suspended for his comments about Turkish match officials.

($1 = 36.5096 liras)

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
