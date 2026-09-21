Fencing Association Of India Boosts Asian Games Motivation With Cash Prizes

The Fencing Association of India has announced substantial cash awards, including Rs 10 lakh for gold medallists, to boost the morale and performance of Indian fencers at the upcoming Asian Games in Japan.

Photograph: Weixiang Lim/Reuters

Key Points Fencing Association of India (FAI) announced cash awards for Asian Games medallists.

Gold medal winners will receive Rs 10 lakh.

Silver medallists are set to get Rs 7.5 lakh.

Bronze medallists will be awarded Rs 5 lakh.

The initiative aims to motivate Indian fencers and recognise their dedication.

The Fencing Association of India (FAI) on Monday announced a Rs 10 lakh cash award for gold medal winners at the Asian Games in Japan. The silver medal winners will get Rs 7.5 lakh while the bronze winners will get Rs 5 lakh, said Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General, Fencing Association of India. "Our fencers have worked extremely hard to represent India at the Asian Games. This cash prize is a small recognition of their dedication and commitment. We hope it will further motivate our athletes to compete with confidence, pride and determination and bring glory to the nation," Mehta said.