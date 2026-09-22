No polls, no new rules: Equestrian body faces suspension

The Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) has issued a stern warning to the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), threatening suspension over persistent failures to implement a new constitution and conduct democratic elections, highlighting a critical breach of international sports governance standards.

IMAGE: Picture used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Kind courtesy Equestrian Federation Of India/X

Key Points The FEI has threatened to suspend the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) for failing to finalise a new constitution and conduct elections.

This action follows a Delhi High Court directive for the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an ad-hoc committee to administer the EFI and ensure compliance with the National Sports Governance Act.

The FEI cites breaches of good governance principles, specifically Article 2.11 of its Statutes, which promotes ethics and governance in sports.

The EFI has until September 28 to provide a written explanation before the FEI Board considers suspension on October 13.

Internal divisions within the ad-hoc committee and prolonged delays in the electoral process have exacerbated the governance crisis.

The Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) has threatened to suspend the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), citing a breach of good governance principles over the failure to finalise a new constitution and hold fresh elections despite a Delhi High Court directive.

In a letter to the EFI, the international governing body said the current governance arrangements did not appear to provide for a governing body elected by its members in accordance with a constitution compliant with India's applicable sports law -- National Sports Governance Act (NSG).

The ad-hoc committee was formed on March 27 and was supposed to conduct elections by June 27. The panel also included FEI Director (Governance) Francisco Lima, advocate Vidushpat Singhania and Col Ashok Yadav.

However Yadav was removed by IOA in May, and panel head Yashodhara Raje Scindia and Lima left the Panel last month.

The FEI has given EFI until September 28 to submit a written explanation, following which a report will be placed before its Board at its October 13 meeting for consideration of possible suspension.

The FEI's letter refers to Article 8.3 of its Statutes, under which its Board can suspend a National Federation that has acted in breach of the principles laid down in Article 2, provided the federation is given an opportunity to be heard.

The international body has particularly cited Article 2.11, which calls on the FEI and National Federations to promote ethics and basic principles of good governance, including the principles of the Olympic and Sports Movement.

The Ongoing Governance Dispute

The dispute over the governance of the EFI dates back several years, with the federation's 2019 elections becoming the subject of litigation. The EFI's Executive Committee was elected in September 2019, but its tenure expired in September 2023.

The High Court had in May 2024 reinstated the Executive Committee as constituted following the November 2019 elections due to the Paris Olympics.

In February this year, the Delhi High Court directed the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to constitute an ad-hoc committee to take over the administration of the EFI. The court directed the committee to finalise the federation's constitution and by-laws in accordance with the new sports law within two months and then notify elections within 30 days.

The IOA constituted the ad-hoc committee on March 27. According to the FEI, the three-month period envisaged for finalising the constitution and by-laws and conducting the electoral process expired on June 27, but no approval of a revised constitution compliant with the applicable sports regulatory framework had been communicated and no democratic elections had been held.

Divisions Within The Ad-Hoc Panel

The governance crisis has also been accompanied by divisions within the ad-hoc committee. In May, the IOA removed Colonel Ashok Yadav (retd) from the panel amid complaints and disagreements over its functioning. The committee subsequently told the Delhi High Court that the electoral process could take around 150-160 days, citing requirements under the National Sports Governance Act, including restructuring the federation, preparing the roster of Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit, conducting Athletes' Commission elections and finalising the electoral college.

The internal uncertainty also surfaced during the selection of the Indian dressage team for the 2026 Asian Games, with Olympian Anush Agarwalla and rider Sudipti Hajela challenging the selection process before the Delhi High Court. The court eventually dealt with the challenges to the selection process while the ad-hoc committee continued to administer the federation.

Uncertainty Over EFI Leadership

The FEI letter also said it was currently unable to ascertain which person or body was effectively responsible for administering the EFI, citing the dismissal and resignation of several members of the ad-hoc committee constituted by the IOA.

The FEI has made clear that failure to acknowledge the letter or submit a written explanation by September 28.

"It asked the recipient of the letter to acknowledge it and specify the capacity in which they were responding on behalf of the federation.will not prevent it from proceeding with the suspension process".