International Equestrian Federation suspends EFI amidst prolonged governance issues

The International Equestrian Federation has suspended the Equestrian Federation of India from December 1, 2026, due to a persistent governance crisis, impacting Indian athletes' participation in global events.

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Equestrian Federation of India/X

Key Points The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) decided on October 13, 2026, to suspend the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) from December 1, 2026.

The suspension bars Indian riders, officials, trainers, and horses from participating in international competitions during this period.

The primary reason for the suspension is a prolonged governance crisis, stemming from the Delhi High Court's dissolution of EFI's executive committee in February 2026 and the absence of fresh elections.

The FEI will review the suspension only after elections for the EFI Executive Committee have been held and evaluated.

Indian endurance trainers with horses registered with other national federations must notify a change of trainer by November 17 for their horses to remain eligible from December 1.

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has decided to suspend the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) from December 1 over a prolonged governance crisis, a move that bars Indian riders, officials, trainers and horses from participating in international competitions during the period of suspension.

In a letter dated October 15 addressed to members of EFI's ad hoc committee, Lt Col (retd) Sandeep Dewan and advocate Vidushpat Singhania, the FEI said its board had taken the decision at an online meeting on October 13.

Reasons For Suspension

"Further to the FEI Board online meeting of 13 October 2026, please kindly note that the FEI Board decided to suspend the Equestrian Federation of India, with the suspension taking effect on 1 December 2026," the letter, a copy of which is in the possession of PTI, stated.

Explaining the reasons for the decision, the FEI said the dissolution of EFI's executive committee by the Delhi High Court in February, combined with the absence of fresh elections, had resulted in a prolonged governance crisis.

"However, the dissolution by the High Court of Delhi in February 2026 of the Executive Committee of Equestrian Federation of India, whose elected tenure had expired in September 2023, coupled with the absence of elections to date to elect a new Executive Committee, has resulted in a prolonged governance and leadership irregularity that is no longer sustainable," the letter said.

The FEI acknowledged the explanation submitted by the ad hoc committee on September 27 and said it appreciated the work undertaken by the panel since its establishment by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on March 27.

The international governing body noted that elections to the EFI executive committee were expected to take place by January 31, 2027, but made clear that the suspension would be reviewed only after the elections had been held and evaluated.

"The suspension will be reviewed once elections for the Executive Committee have been held and have been evaluated by the FEI," the letter said.

Impact On Indian Equestrian Sports

The restrictions during the suspension are comprehensive and extend beyond the national federation itself.

"In accordance with Article 8.4 of the FEI Statutes, during the period of suspension, the Equestrian Federation of India may not attend or be represented at any session or meeting of any FEI body, nor may it organise international events," the letter stated.

It added: "In addition, its members (including athletes, officials and trainers) and horses may not participate in international events organised by the FEI or any other National Federation, whether under the Indian flag or the FEI flag."

The decision will disrupt India's international equestrian participation until the governance issue is resolved and the FEI completes its evaluation of the electoral process.

The FEI has also highlighted the implications for Indian endurance trainers whose horses are registered with other national federations.

According to the letter, Indian endurance trainer Hari Singh Aam is registered with EFI. Horses trained by him but registered with other national federations will require a change of trainer to remain eligible to compete from December 1.

Citing Article 828.3 of the FEI Endurance Rules, the FEI said a horse whose registered trainer changes cannot participate in a competition for 14 days from the date the change is notified.

Any such change must therefore be notified by November 17 for the horses to remain eligible from December 1.

The Governance Dispute Explained

The governance dispute has its roots in the continuation of EFI's executive committee beyond the expiry of its elected tenure in September 2023 and the subsequent legal proceedings over the federation's administration and electoral process.

The Delhi High Court dissolved the executive committee in February 2026 and directed the IOA to constitute an ad hoc committee to administer the federation and facilitate the process of holding fresh elections.

The IOA formed the ad hoc committee on March 27. However, the electoral process remained incomplete, prompting the FEI to seek an explanation in September before considering a suspension.

In its latest communication, the FEI said it had carefully considered the committee's written submission but concluded that the absence of an elected executive committee could not continue indefinitely.

The suspension will take effect before the election deadline communicated to the FEI, leaving India's return to international competition dependent on the completion of the polls and the international body's subsequent evaluation.