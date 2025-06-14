HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Federer waves the flag as Porsche takes lead at Le Mans

June 14, 2025 23:20 IST

Roger Federer

IMAGE: Roger Federer waved the flag to release the field in a rolling start for a race through the night and into Sunday afternoon. Photograph: Le Mans 24/Instagram

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer waved the French flag to get the 93rd edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans underway on Saturday, with Porsche immediately seizing the lead from Cadillac.

Cadillac had swept the front row in Thursday's qualifying but any advantage was short-lived as Porsche Penske's Julien Andlauer slipstreamed into the lead from third on the grid

before the first chicane on the opening lap.

The race at the Sarthe circuit in north-west France features 62 cars shared by 186 drivers from 34 countries and is the fourth round of the World Endurance Championship, with 21 hypercars in the battle for overall victory.

Organisers have put the total weekend attendance at more than 300,000 spectators.

 

Ferrari have won the last two editions and will be able to keep the trophy at their Maranello factory if they complete a hat-trick.

After a French air force flypast, retired 20-time Grand Slam winner Federer waved the flag to release the field in a rolling start for a race through the night and into Sunday afternoon.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Mertens saves 11 match points to reach final
Arya-Arjun shock Olympic champs to win World Cup gold
India Chasing Foreign-Born Footballers?
Sunil Chhetri at 40, but who's next?
Golden hat-trick for Suruchi at ISSF World Cup
