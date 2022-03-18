News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Federer to donate $500,000 for Ukrainian children

Federer to donate $500,000 for Ukrainian children

March 18, 2022 21:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'My family and I are horrified seeing pictures from Ukraine and heartbroken for the innocent people who have been so terribly affected. We stand for peace.'

Roger Federer has not played since Wimbledon last year after undergoing a knee surgery

IMAGE: Roger Federer has not played since Wimbledon last year after undergoing a knee surgery. Photograph: Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Roger Federer will be donating $500,000 through his foundation to ensure children affected by the war in Ukraine are provided with care and access to education, the former world number one said on Friday.

 

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said earlier this week that nearly 3 million refugees have fled Ukraine, about 7% of the country's population, since Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24.

"My family and I are horrified seeing pictures from Ukraine and heartbroken for the innocent people who have been so terribly affected. We stand for peace," Federer said on Twitter.

"We will provide assistance to children from Ukraine who need care, about 6 million Ukrainian children are currently out of school and we know it's a very critical time to provide access to education and would like to support them to deal with this extremely traumatic experience.

"Through the Roger Federer Foundation we will be supporting War Child Holland with a donation of $500,000 to establish access to continued schooling for Ukrainian children."

Andy Murray, another former world number one and an ambassador for UNICEF UK, said last week that he would donate his prize money won from tennis tournaments in 2022 towards aid efforts for children affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Federer, 40, has not played since Wimbledon last year after undergoing knee surgery.

The 20-times Grand Slam winner had been looking to make his return for the grasscourt swing this year but his coach Severin Luthi said earlier this month that a return at Wimbledon may be unlikely as the Swiss was still in the rehabilitation phase.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Mithali and Co celebrate Holi in Auckland
Mithali and Co celebrate Holi in Auckland
Europa League: Barca, West Ham in quarter-finals
Europa League: Barca, West Ham in quarter-finals
Champ Jhajharia Gets Into Holi Spirit
Champ Jhajharia Gets Into Holi Spirit
India sheds Covid fears, celebrates Holi with zeal
India sheds Covid fears, celebrates Holi with zeal
Oberoi Realty surges to top with highest sales in '21
Oberoi Realty surges to top with highest sales in '21
Azad meets Sonia: Talks centred on ways to revive Cong
Azad meets Sonia: Talks centred on ways to revive Cong
Shrina Kurani Is Running For Congress
Shrina Kurani Is Running For Congress

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Chelsea face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters

Chelsea face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters

He beat Federer, now wants to beat Putin

He beat Federer, now wants to beat Putin

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances