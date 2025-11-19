Federer gets International Tennis Hall of Fame roll call

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
November 19, 2025 17:18 IST

IMAGE: Roger Federer spent 310 weeks atop the ATP rankings and was the first to win 20 Grand Slams. Photograph: Jed Leicester/Pool via Reuters

Roger Federer will be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) in an induction celebration set for August 2026 in Newport, Rhode Island, the ITHF said on Wednesday.

Federer won 20 Grand Slams, the first male player to reach the benchmark, and clinched 103 career titles before retiring in 2022. He held the world number one ranking for a record 237 weeks straight between 2004 and 2008.

 

"It's a tremendous honour to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame and to stand alongside so many of the game's great champions... to be recognised in this way by the sport and by my peers is deeply humbling," Federer said in a statement shared by the ITHF.

The Swiss held the top spot in the ATP rankings for 310 weeks during his career, and had long rivalries with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, the two others in the "big three" of men's tennis at the time.

"Throughout my career, I've always valued the history of tennis and the example set by those who came before me... I look forward to visiting Newport next August to celebrate this special moment with the tennis community," the 44-year-old added.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
