FDA Cracks Down On Mumbai Clubs For Food Safety Violations

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has suspended the food business licences of prominent Mumbai clubs, including the Cricket Club of India and MIG Cricket Club, following extensive inspections revealing severe hygiene and safety violations.

Key Points Maharashtra FDA suspended food licences of five Mumbai clubs, including CCI and MIG Cricket Club, over hygiene and safety breaches.

Violations at CCI included pest infestation, lack of vegetarian/non-vegetarian food segregation, unhygienic conditions, and storage of expired food items.

MIG Cricket Club's licence was suspended due to an unauthorised catering agency operating on its premises and unsanitary kitchen conditions.

Other clubs like RK Juhu Gymkhana, The Aparna Juhu Gymkhana, and The Willindon Sports Club also faced licence suspensions for various violations.

The FDA's action is part of a broader crackdown on food establishments across the state by newly appointed commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food business licences of the Cricket Club of India (CCI), MIG Cricket Club in Bandra East, and three other clubs in the city for alleged violations of food safety and hygiene norms, officials said on Tuesday.

The CCI's kitchen lacked segregation between vegetarian and non-vegetarian food preparation areas, and FDA inspectors also found a large number of cockroaches and flies near food handling and waste disposal areas, said an official statement.

Severe Hygiene Lapses Uncovered At CCI

The FDA under its newly appointed commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has taken action against several famous eateries and food establishments in the city and elsewhere in the state over the last two months.

At the CCI, water was found dripping on stored food inside cold storage, drains were clogged, cutting boards were unhygienic, rotten vegetables, overripe mushrooms and expired food items were stored, and FIFO/FEFO ('First In, First Out' and 'First Expired, First Out') practices and proper food labelling were not followed, it said.

Utensils were placed directly on the floor, and grease, sludge and stagnant water was found accumulated around food preparation areas, the statement further claimed.

It also cited the absence of colour-coded chopping boards which increases the risk of cross-contamination. These violations warranted immediate suspension of the club's food licence under the Food Safety and Standards Act and related regulations, the authority said.

MIG Cricket Club And Others Also Penalised

The food licence of MIG Cricket Club was suspended as an unauthorised catering agency without a valid FSSAI licence was operating from the premises, the FDA said.

The inspection at MIG Cricket Club also found live cockroaches and cobwebs in the kitchen, it said.

Other violations included improper handling and storage of raw, cooked, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, failure to conduct periodic food and water testing, unauthorised structural and management changes without informing the licensing authority, and the absence of qualified technical personnel and mandatory health records of food handlers, the FDA said.

Food licenses of RK Juhu Gymkhana, The Aparna Juhu Gymkhana and The Willindon Sports Club were also suspended for various violations, the release said.