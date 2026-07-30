FC Raengdai topple Indian Navy in Durand Cup

FC Raengdai made a memorable Durand Cup debut, securing a historic 1-0 victory against the Indian Navy Football Team with a decisive goal from Khaidem Amarjit Singh.

Photograph: Durand Cup/X

Key Points FC Raengdai achieved a historic 1-0 victory in their Durand Cup debut.

Khaidem Amarjit Singh scored the decisive goal for FC Raengdai in the 58th minute.

The Manipuri team, featuring an all-Indian squad, showcased strong defensive discipline.

Indian Navy, last year's quarterfinalists, were unable to break through Raengdai's defence.

The win marks a significant start for FC Raengdai in the prestigious Durand Cup tournament.

FC Raengdai made a memorable Durand Cup debut, defeating last year's quarterfinalists Indian Navy Football Team 1-0 in a Group D clash at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal, on Thursday.

Substitute Khaidem Amarjit Singh struck the winner in the 58th minute, registering FC Raengdai's first-ever Durand Cup goal.

Raengdai's Dominant Performance

The Manipuri side, fielding a youthful all-Indian squad under coach Kshetrimayum Birbal Singh, matched the experienced Navy outfit throughout a closely fought first half.

Both teams created six attempts before the break, with FC Raengdai's Mridul Doley and Navy's Sreyas V G testing the goalkeepers.

Raengdai returned with greater attacking intent after the interval and were rewarded when Mridul Doley dispossessed Novin Gurung before being brought down by goalkeeper Bhaskar Roy. The loose ball fell kindly to Amarjit, who calmly slotted into an empty net.

The debutants had opportunities to extend their lead, with Doley denied by an outstanding Bhaskar Roy save and substitute Tingkaochun Gangmei missing an open goal in stoppage time.

Indian Navy pressed relentlessly in the closing stages, sending a series of crosses into the box, but FC Raengdai's disciplined defence stood firm to close out the match in front of passionate home fans.