Gouramangi Singh's FC Goa Face Formidable FC Arkadag In ACL Two Playoff

Indian football club FC Goa, led by new head coach Gouramangi Singh, faces a formidable challenge against Turkmenistan's undefeated FC Arkadag in a high-stakes AFC Champions League Two qualifying match for a coveted spot in the group stage.

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Key Points FC Goa, AIFF Super Cup winners, will play FC Arkadag in an AFC Champions League Two qualifier.

The single-leg match determines entry into the ACL Two group stage; the loser goes to the AFC Challenge League.

Former India defender Gouramangi Singh makes his head coaching debut for FC Goa in this critical fixture.

FC Arkadag boasts an undefeated record in their domestic league, winning all 82 matches since 2023.

FC Goa faces the challenge with a depleted squad and fewer foreign players than usual.

AIFF Super Cup winners FC Goa will take on Turkmenistan's FC Arkadag in a single-leg qualifying match for AFC Champions League Two group stage here on Wednesday.

It will be a trial by fire for the former India defender Gouramangi Singh who will be the head coach for the first time of FC Goa, who are playing the ACL Two playoff by virtue of winning the AIFF Super Cup last season.

Gouramangi Singh's Coaching Debut

Gouramangi has been an assistant coach of FC Goa for the last two seasons and the contest will be a stern test for The Gaurs as the winner will make the group stage in the tournament. The losing side will be demoted to the secondary AFC Challenge League.

Coached by Mergen Orazov, FC Arkadag have been a dominant side in Turkmenistan's Yokary Liga winning three consecutive championships since their inception in 2023.

FC Arkadag's Dominant Record

In fact, FC Arkadag, who have some of the best players of the country in their ranks, have not even dropped a single point so far, having won all 82 league matches in their history. They had also won the inaugural AFC Challenge League in 2025.

FC Arkadag will look to make the most of playing at home and in front of their home crowd while relying on their key players Didar Durdyyew and Altymyrat Annadurdiyev.

Last season, FC Arkadag had reached the knockout stages of the ACL Two wherein they were knocked out by Al-Nassr.

On their part, FC Goa are with a depleted squad with some top players of last season having left the club. They are also not with their full quota of foreign players.

The AFC had confirmed that in all 25 teams, including 13 from the East region and 13 from the West, have been guaranteed direct entry to the group stage of the ACL Two.