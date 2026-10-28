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Stoppage-Time Drama: FC Goa Snatch Draw From Sporting Club Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 28, 2026 22:11 IST 3 Minutes Read
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FC Goa dramatically snatched a 1-1 draw against Sporting Club Delhi in a thrilling Indian Super League encounter on Wednesday, with a stoppage-time equaliser denying Delhi their first win.

Photograph: Indian Super Leage/X

Photograph: Indian Super Leage/X

Key Points

  • FC Goa secured a dramatic 1-1 draw against Sporting Club Delhi in an ISL match on Wednesday.
  • Juan Pena scored in the 52nd minute to give Sporting Club Delhi a second-half lead.
  • Alex Vallejo netted a stoppage-time equaliser in the 90+5th minute for FC Goa.
  • The draw denied Sporting Club Delhi their first win of the MG Indian Super League campaign.
  • Both teams displayed attacking intent throughout the thrilling ISL encounter.

Sporting Club Delhi were left frustrated after FC Goa snatched a dramatic 1-1 draw with a stoppage-time equaliser in their Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Wednesday.

Juan Pena's second-half strike looked set to secure Delhi their first win of the MG Indian Super League campaign, only for Alex Vallejo to rescue a point for the hosts in the 90+5th minute.

 

Early Exchanges And Missed Chances

Both sides began with attacking intent, pressing high in search of an early breakthrough.

Goa threatened first in the eighth minute when Samsanga narrowly missed the target at the far post. The forward thought he had found the net in the 19th minute after being played through by Francisco Feuillassier, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

The home side continued to create opportunities, with Muhammed Nemil firing just over the crossbar in the 37th minute.

Second Half Drama Unfolds

Goa resumed on the front foot after the interval, with Nemil picking out Feuillassier inside the six-yard box. However, Nora Fernandes produced a crucial save to keep Delhi on level terms.

The visitors capitalised on that reprieve in the 52nd minute. Breaking quickly on the counter, Rodrigunho supplied the assist for Pena, who finished emphatically with his right foot to give Delhi the lead.

With time running out, Goa stepped up their search for an equaliser. A defensive error from Delhi presented Vallejo with an opportunity in the first minute of stoppage time, but his cross went in vain as Chiki failed to hit the target.

Goa, however, were not to be denied. In the fifth minute of added time, Feuillassier delivered a dangerous free-kick into the box, and Vallejo timed his run to meet the delivery in front of the goalkeeper and turn the ball home.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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