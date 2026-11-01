Goa bounce back to beat Inter Kashi in ISL thriller

FC Goa clinched their inaugural Indian Super League victory of the season, overcoming Inter Kashi FC with crucial goals from Francisco Feuillassier and Christian Borrego in a thrilling 2-1 encounter.

Photograph: Indian Super Leage/X

Key Points FC Goa registered their first Indian Super League season win on Sunday, defeating Inter Kashi FC 2-1.

Francisco Feuillassier scored the opening goal for FC Goa in the 35th minute.

Inter Kashi FC equalized early in the second half through Sumeet Passi in the 51st minute.

Christian Borrego scored the winning goal for FC Goa in the 66th minute, his second of the season.

This result marks Inter Kashi FC's third defeat of the current campaign.

FC Goa registered their first win of the Indian Super League season with a 2-1 victory over Inter Kashi FC in Pune on Sunday.

Goals from Francisco Feuillassier (35') and Christian Borrego (66') on either side of a Sumeet Passi strike (51') helped the Gaurs turn the contest in their favour, handing Inter Kashi FC their third defeat of the campaign.

First Half Action

Inter Kashi looked to create opportunities early in the game, with Jeetu attempting to connect with a delivery into the box, but his header went wide.

Ayush Chikkara also tried his luck from distance, unleashing an effort from nearly 25 yards, but failed to make the required connection as the ball sailed over the crossbar.

FC Goa gradually grew into the contest and took the lead in the 35th minute through Francisco, with Isak Ralte playing a key role in the move. Driving forward, the Goa winger turned away from his marker before setting up Francisco, who calmly side-footed the ball into the bottom corner.

Second Half Decider

Inter Kashi found their way into the game in the second period, scoring the equaliser only six minutes after the break when Rosenberg Gabriel produced an excellent cross from the right to find Passi, who slotted past a rooted Bob Jackson between the Goa sticks.

Gouramangi Singh's side looked to respond soon after when Sandesh Jhingan got on the end of a set-piece, but his header went wide of the mark.

Moments later, Feuillassier broke the Inter Kashi lines to needle a pass for substitute Muhammed Nemil who squared the ball away from an onrushing Albino Gomes and towards Borrego.

The Spaniard made no mistake, scoring past Pratik Chaudhary's to score his second goal of the season and put the Gaurs back in the lead.