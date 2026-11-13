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FC Goa parts ways with Head Coach Gouramangi Singh

By REDIFF SPORTS November 13, 2026 11:57 IST 2 Minutes Read
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FC Goa Head Coach Gouramangi Singh

Indian Super League Club FC Goa and Head Coach Gouramangi Singh have mutually agreed to part ways, with immediate effect, the club said in a statement on Friday.

Gouramangi’s association with FC Goa goes back several years, much of which he spent working with the first team before he was appointed Head Coach.

That appointment made him the first Indian to lead the club on a full-time basis.

A former captain of the Indian national team, Gouramangi brought a strong work ethic and a professional approach to his time at the club. The club thanks him for his efforts and dedication and wishes him the very best for the future.

Ravi Puskur, CEO, FC Goa said in a statement: 'Gouramangi has been a valued part of FC Goa for a long time. He brought real commitment and professionalism to his work here, and we’re
grateful for everything he has given the club. While things did not work out as we had both hoped, we wish him every success in the next stage of his career.'

Shameel Chembakath, who currently serves as Assistant Coach, will take charge of the team on an interim basis while the process of appointing a new Head Coach is completed.

FC Goa are currently sitting seventh on the ISL table.

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FC GoaGouramangi SinghRavi PuskurShameel ChembakathISL

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