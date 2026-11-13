Gouramangi Singh Out As FC Goa Head Coach After Four Matches

FC Goa has announced the mutual parting of ways with head coach Gouramangi Singh, who led the Indian Super League side for only four matches this season.

IMAGE: FC Goa Gouramangi Singh

Key Points FC Goa and head coach Gouramangi Singh have mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect.

Singh's departure comes after just four matches at the helm of the Indian Super League side.

Under Gouramangi, who was appointed in July, FC Goa secured one win, one loss, and two draws, placing them seventh in the ISL table.

The former India defender was an assistant coach for four years before taking complete charge of the team.

Gouramangi is the second head coach to part ways with a club in the ongoing ISL season.

Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa have parted ways with head coach Gouramangi Singh just after four matches at the helm of affairs.

FC Goa's Coaching Change

Under Gouramangi, who was appointed head coach in July, the club won one match out of four, losing one and drawing two. The Margao-based club is currently at the seventh spot in the ISL table with five points.

"FC Goa and Head Coach Gouramangi Singh have mutually agreed to part ways, with immediate effect," the club said on its social media handle.

"The club thanks him for his efforts and dedication that he brought to the role and wishes him the very best for the future."

The former India defender was an assistant coach with the club for four year before he was given complete charge of the team in July, succeeding Manolo Marquez.

Gouramangi became the second head coach to part ways with a club in the ongoing ISL after Marquez who left Mumbai City FC last week.

The ISL is currently on a short break due to FIFA international match window (November 9-17) and will resume on November 20.