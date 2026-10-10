FC Goa And Chennaiyin FC Play Out 1-1 Draw In ISL Opener

FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC kicked off their Indian Super League 2026-27 season with an exciting 1-1 draw on Saturday, as both teams battled fiercely for supremacy.

Photograph: Indian Super Leage/X

Key Points FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC played to a 1-1 draw in their Indian Super League 2026-27 season match on Saturday.

Irfan Yadwad scored for Chennaiyin FC in the 64th minute, breaking the deadlock.

Chiki equalised for FC Goa in the 75th minute with a well-directed header from a free kick.

Both teams had opportunities to score, with shots hitting the post and crossbar during the game.

The match saw both sides pressing for a winner in the closing stages but ultimately sharing the points.

FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC played out a 1-1 draw in the second match of the Indian Super League 2026-27 season here on Saturday.

Irfan Yadwad gave Chennaiyin FC the lead in the 64th minute before Chiki's headed equaliser in the 75th minute ensured FC Goa came away with a point in their season opener.

First Half Stalemate

The first half saw both teams attempt to build from the back and work their way into the final third, but neither could find the breakthrough.

Chennaiyin FC broke the deadlock in the 64th minute when Irfan drove a right-footed effort into the far corner to put the visitors ahead.

The visitors continued to search for a second goal, with Ramon Taque testing the Goa defence with a powerful effort towards the bottom-left corner from a tight angle on the right.

Goa's Comeback Bid

Goa responded by increasing the pressure on the Chennaiyin defence and came close to equalising in the 70th minute when Ramon unleashed a powerful curling effort from long range, only for the ball to strike the post.

Udanta Singh also threatened, with his attempt rattling the crossbar as the hosts pushed for a goal.

Goa eventually found their breakthrough in the 75th minute. Following a foul on Udanta in the attacking half, the Gaurs won a free kick, which Chiki converted with a well-directed header into the bottom-right corner to bring the scores level at 1-1.

Late Drama And Shared Points

The hosts continued to press for a winner, with Chiki attempting another effort from inside the box in the 79th minute.

Chennaiyin also threatened at the other end, as Ramon rose to meet a cross from the left but sent his header over the crossbar with the goalkeeper off his line.

Both teams continued to look for a decisive goal in the closing stages, but neither could find a winner.