FC Goa Set For Challenging AFC Challenge League Group Stage

FC Goa is set to compete in a challenging Group C of the AFC Challenge League 2026-27, Asia's third-tier club competition, after drawing formidable opponents from Kuwait, Bangladesh, and Tajikistan.

Key Points FC Goa has been drawn into a challenging Group C for the AFC Challenge League 2026-27.

Opponents include Qadsia SC (Kuwait), Fortis FC (Bangladesh), and FC Regar-TadAZ (Tajikistan).

The group stage will be a centralised league format held in Kuwait from October 17-24, 2026.

This competition is Asia's third-tier men's club football tournament.

Qualification for quarter-finals differs for West and East zones.

FC Goa were clubbed with Qadsia SC of Kuwait, Fortis FC of Bangladesh and FC Regar-TadAZ of Tajikistan in a tricky group in the AFC Challenge League 2026-27 after the draw was held in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. After losing to FK Arkadag of Turkmenistan in the AFC Champions League 2 preliminary stage last Wednesday, FC Goa dropped to the group stage of the AFC Challenge League, Asia's third-tier men's club competition.

Qadsia SC and Fortis FC finished third in the Kuwaiti Premier League 2025-26 and the Bangladesh Football League 2025-26 respectively, while FC Regar-TadAZ were the Tajikistan Cup 2025 winners.

AFC Challenge League Format And Schedule

The draw saw 20 teams divided into five groups of four -- three in the West and two in the East. They will compete in a single round-robin centralised league format in the group stage from October 17 to 24, 2026. The Gaurs will travel to Kuwait, where Qadsia SC will host all Group C matches.

In the West, the three group winners and the best ranked runners-up among all groups will qualify for the quarter-finals. In the East, the group winners and runners-up will make it to the last eight. The quarter-finals and semi-finals -- both double-legged affairs -- are set for March 3-18 and April 7-15, 2027, respectively, with the final slated for May 8.