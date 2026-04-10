FC Goa Defeat Odisha FC with Second-Half Surge in ISL Clash

FC Goa showcased a dominant second-half performance, securing a 3-1 victory against Odisha FC in their Indian Super League match, fueled by goals from Dejan Drazic, Pol Moreno, and Brison Fernandes.

IMAGE: FC Goa's scorers Brison Fernandes, Dejan Drazic, and Pol Moreno celebrate after the match against Odisha FC. Photograph: FC Goa/X

Key Points FC Goa secured a 3-1 victory over Odisha FC in their recent Indian Super League match, showcasing a strong second-half performance.

Dejan Drazic opened the scoring for FC Goa, followed by goals from Pol Moreno and Brison Fernandes, highlighting Goa's attacking prowess.

Odisha FC's Suhair VP scored a late consolation goal, but it wasn't enough to overcome FC Goa's dominant lead.

Goalkeeper Bob Jackson made crucial saves for FC Goa, maintaining a strong defensive line against Odisha's attacks.

Second-half goals from Dejan Drazic, Pol Moreno and Brison Fernandes helped FC Goa secure a 3-1 victory over Odisha FC, who found a late consolation through Suhair VP, in their Indian Super League match in Margao on Friday.

While Drazic (62') opened the scoring, Moreno (81') scored a second, and Fernandes (90'+3 P) completed it with his injury time strike.

The opening half was a measured contest, with both sides enjoying spells of possession but struggling to create clear-cut chances. Rahul KP was the most lively presence for The Juggernauts, testing the Goa defence with two early efforts, while the hosts found themselves caught offside on multiple occasions as they attempted to build attacks.

Odisha continued to threaten from distance, with Rahul forcing a save from debutant goalkeeper Bob Jackson, who showed composure between the posts. At the other end, Udanta Singh came close after a sharp run into the box, but Amrinder Singh stood firm to deny the winger at the near post.

Set-pieces proved to be a potential avenue for both sides, with Pol Moreno heading straight at the goalkeeper and Subham Bhattacharya missing narrowly, but neither side was able to break the deadlock as the first half ended 0-0.

Second-half action

The tempo increased after the restart, with Odisha coming close to taking the lead around the hour mark. Rahim Ali's intelligent run created space for Isak Vanlalruatfela, but the forward's effort was well saved by Bob Jackson, who produced a crucial intervention to keep the scores level.

FC Goa responded almost immediately and broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute with a well-worked move. Ayush Chhetri delivered a precise ball over the top of the Odisha defence to find Dejan Drazic inside the box.

A sliding challenge from Carlos Delgado deflected the ball back into Drazic's path, and the forward showed quick reactions to calmly slot the ball past Amrinder and give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

With momentum on their side, Goa continued to push forward. Substitute Abdul Rabeeh injected energy into the attack, setting up Aakash Sangwan soon after, though his effort was saved. Rabeeh also tried his luck from distance but failed to hit the target.

The hosts doubled their advantage through a set-piece. Pol Moreno stepped up to take a free-kick from distance and struck a low effort through the wall, the ball taking a couple of bounces before nestling into the bottom-left corner.

Goa sealed the result in stoppage time after Rabeeh was fould inside the penalty area. Brison Fernandes stepped up and confidently converted the penalty, placing his shot into the left corner to extend the lead to 3-0.