HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » FC Goa Stuns Mumbai City FC, Secures 2-0 Victory

FC Goa Stuns Mumbai City FC, Secures 2-0 Victory

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 19, 2026 00:14 IST

x

FC Goa delivered a stunning 2-0 victory against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League, shattering their unbeaten streak and shaking up the league standings.

Photograph: Indian Super League/X

Photograph: Indian Super League/X

Key Points

  • FC Goa defeated Mumbai City FC 2-0, ending their unbeaten streak in the Indian Super League.
  • Sahil Tavora's opening goal in the 29th minute gave FC Goa the lead.
  • Muhammed Nemil Valiyattil scored a stunning goal from 35 yards to double FC Goa's advantage.
  • FC Goa's victory moves them up to third in the ISL table.
  • Mumbai City FC remains at the top of the table despite the loss.

FC Goa snapped leaders Mumbai City FC's unbeaten run with a 2-0 win in their Indian Super League match here on Saturday.

It was the first defeat of the Mumbai side this season.

 

Goals from Sahil Tavora (29th) and Muhammed Nemil Valiyattil (45+3) ensured that the Gaurs made the most of their dominance, while a disciplined defensive display kept Mumbai City at bay throughout the contest.

Goa's Dominant First Half Performance

The hosts started brightly and controlled possession in the opening exchanges, moving the ball with purpose and looking to break down Mumbai City's organised defensive structure.

Early attempts from Raynier Fernandes and Sahil Tavora hinted at Goa's attacking intent, though the Islanders' backline, marshalled by Nuno Reis and Bijay Chhetri, held firm.

The breakthrough arrived in the 29th minute following sustained pressure from the hosts. A corner from Dejan Drazic caused chaos inside the Mumbai penalty area, and after an initial effort was blocked, Sahil Tavora reacted quickest to guide the loose ball into the bottom corner, giving FC Goa the lead.

Mumbai attempted an immediate response, with Noufal testing Goa keeper Hrithik Tiwari from distance and Joni Kauko seeing a follow-up effort blocked, but the hosts continued to look the more composed side.

Nemil's Stunning Strike Extends Lead

The Gaurs doubled their advantage in stoppage time of the first half with a moment of brilliance. After winning an aerial duel in midfield, Muhammed Nemil was picked out by Raynier Fernandes, took a touch, and unleashed a spectacular left-footed strike from nearly 35 yards that flew into the top corner, leaving Phurba Lachenpa with no chance and sending the home crowd into raptures.

Mumbai City's Frustrations Continue

Holding a 2-0 lead at the break, Goa entered the second half with confidence, while Mumbai City pushed men forward in search of a way back into the contest.

In the closing minutes, Mumbai City came agonisingly close when Chhangte delivered a dangerous cross across goal, but substitute Zothanpuia couldn't find the finishing touch, summing up a frustrating evening for the Islanders.

At the final whistle, FC Goa secured a deserved 2-0 victory, moving up to third in the table with 16 points from nine matches.

Mumbai City FC, despite the defeat, remain at the top with 18 points, but their unbeaten run comes to an end as the title race tightens.

With this victory, FC Goa has significantly boosted its chances of qualifying for the playoffs. Mumbai City, despite the loss, still leads the league table but will need to regroup quickly to maintain their position. The result adds intrigue to the Indian Super League title race as the season progresses.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Indian Football Roundup: Mumbai City win but Goa progress to ISL final
Indian Football Roundup: Mumbai City win but Goa progress to ISL final
ISL semis: FC Goa, Mumbai play out draw in first leg
ISL semis: FC Goa, Mumbai play out draw in first leg
Indian football round-up: Mumbai City FC strike late to down FC Goa for first win
Indian football round-up: Mumbai City FC strike late to down FC Goa for first win
Indian football round-up: FC Goa beat Mumbai City FC; Neroca, Aizawl FC register win
Indian football round-up: FC Goa beat Mumbai City FC; Neroca, Aizawl FC register win
ISL: Goa hammer five past hapless Mumbai
ISL: Goa hammer five past hapless Mumbai

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Dos And Don'ts For A Lucky Year

webstory image 2

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 3

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

VIDEOS

Twinkle Khanna spotted in a casual yet stylish look in Mumbai0:54

Twinkle Khanna spotted in a casual yet stylish look in...

Watch: Lok Sabha Cracks up over Rahul Gandhi's 'Jaadu Wali Kahani'11:16

Watch: Lok Sabha Cracks up over Rahul Gandhi's 'Jaadu...

'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai-', Satabdi Roy EXPOSES Hidden Agenda Behind Women's Quota!3:49

'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai-', Satabdi Roy EXPOSES Hidden...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO