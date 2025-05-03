FC Goa crush Jamshedpur to win Super Cup, seal AFC spot

FC Goa on Saturday became the first team to win the Super Cup title twice with a 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC in the final in Bhubaneswar as they also booked a slot for the preliminary round in the AFC Champions League Two.

IMAGE: FC Goa had earlier won the Super Cup title in 2019. Photograph: AIFF/X

Borja Herrera (23rd and 51st minute) scored a brace while Dejan Drazic struck the other goal in the 72nd minute to complete a dominant win for the Goan club, which has India head coach Manolo Marquez at the helm of affairs.

FC Goa had earlier won the Super Cup title in 2019, and they will return to continental football after four years.

Their only appearance in Asia came in the 2021 AFC Champions League group stage.

The victory marked FC Goa's first trophy under Manolo, whose chapter at the club came to a perfect end.

IMAGE: Dejan Drazic struck the other goal in the 72nd minute to complete a dominant win for the Goan club. Photograph: AIFF/X

The match was billed as a battle between FC Goa's attacking firepower and Jamshedpur's unbreached defence, yet by full-time, it was clear which team had stamped its authority.

Jamshedpur, known for their compact shape and counter-attacking style, who had also not conceded a single goal until the final, simply couldn't cope with FC Goa's expansive play.

While Jamshedpur did show some early promise with Javier Hernandez forcing a sharp save from Hrithik Tiwari in the third minute, the momentum quickly swung in FC Goa's favour.

With Aakash Sangwan and Dejan Drazic tearing down the wings and Carl McHugh and Borja pulling the strings in midfield, FC Goa dominated both possession and territory.

The opening goal arrived in the 23rd minute. Sangwan made a blistering run down the left and unleashed a powerful drive that Albino Gomes could only parry. Borja was first to the rebound, his first shot was blocked, but he coolly slotted the second into the roof of the net.

Jamshedpur's best chance came late in the first half when Lazar Cirkovic's header rattled the crossbar, but their lack of attacking thrust was evident throughout.

FC Goa doubled their lead in the 51st minute in a moment of brilliance. Borja, picking the ball up near midfield, surged forward and unleashed a ferocious 25-yard strike that arrowed into the top corner, leaving Gomes helpless.

Khalid Jamil's men from Jamshedpur tried to claw their way back with Jordan Murray setting up Javier Siverio, but the forward blasted over from close range.

The third and final goal came in the 71st minute and showcased FC Goa's poise and precision. McHugh dissected the defence with a perfectly weighted through ball, and Drazic latched on, rounded the keeper, and tapped home into an empty net.

The rains came towards the end of the match, and the mood turned celebratory as FC Goa players danced to cap off a fine performance and embrace their moment in history.