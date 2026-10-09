FC Goa Coach Gouramangi Singh Emphasises Club Philosophy For ISL Season

FC Goa head coach Gouramangi Singh outlines the team's strategy to uphold its distinct playing philosophy and dominate games as they gear up for their Indian Super League 2026-27 season opener against Chennaiyin FC on Saturday.

Photograph: Indian Super Leage/X

Key Points FC Goa coach Gouramangi Singh on Friday stressed maintaining the club's playing philosophy and control in matches.

The team aims to be competitive throughout the Indian Super League season while maximising control over games.

The season opener against Chennaiyin FC on Saturday is expected to be a stern challenge, requiring high concentration.

Defender Sandesh Jhingan underlined the importance of collective responsibility and implementing tactical plans.

FC Goa will look to make the most of home advantage in their opening fixture of the 2026-27 ISL season on Saturday.

FC Goa head coach Gouramangi Singh on Friday stressed the need to stick to the club's playing philosophy and maintain control over matches as the team prepares to open its Indian Super League campaign against Chennaiyin FC here on Saturday.

FC Goa's Identity And Season Goals

Emphasising the importance of preserving the club's identity, the coach said FC Goa would look to remain competitive throughout the season while maximising its control over games.

"FC Goa has a clear identity that we always want to compete, remain competitive through the season, and nothing changes there. The club has an identity, and we want to control as much as possible, more than the opponent, to give ourselves the best chance to win the game," he said during the pre-match press conference.

The coach acknowledged that the season opener would pose a stern challenge, insisting that his players would need to maintain high concentration and approach the contest with the right mentality.

"We want to start strong, with the right mentality and high concentration from the very beginning, because it's not going to be easy. Chennai is a good team and a good opponent. It's the first game, and we are all looking forward to it," he added.

Defender Sandesh Jhingan underlined the importance of collective responsibility and implementing the head coach's tactical plans, saying a united approach would improve the team's chances of success.

"At the end of the day, the tactical part, the system, everything comes from the head coach. It's a collective thing, and I've learned in life that when everyone is involved in something that is going to bring success, there are more chances for the team to succeed," Jhingan said.

FC Goa will look to make the most of home advantage when they take on Chennaiyin FC in their opening fixture of the 2026-27 ISL season on Saturday. The match starts at 7 pm.