FC Goa, Al Zawraa SC face off in must-win clash

IMAGE: FC Goa players upon their arrival at the Baghdad International Airport on Tuesday. Photograph: FC Goa/X

FC Goa return to continental duty with a high-stakes trip to Baghdad, where they face Al Zawraa SC in a crucial AFC Champions League Two Group D fixture on Wednesday.

The match, at the Al-Zawraa Stadium, carries significant weight for both sides.

With four matches played, Goa enter this contest knowing their chances of progressing are slim but still alive, and winning both of their remaining games is the only way to stay in the race.

Al Zawraa, too, find themselves in a must-win situation, setting the stage for a tense, competitive night in West Asia.

While Goa haven't had as many competitive minutes recently as their opponents, the team has trained with purpose and kept their preparation consistent.

Their sharp performances in the Super Cup before the break including wins over Jamshedpur FC and Inter Kashi showed what the squad is capable of when they hit their stride.

Head coach Manolo Márquez emphasised the team's mindset and the approach they intend to take.

"It's just the fifth game of the competition and we still have small chances to qualify if we win both matches. We know Al Zawraa also needs to win, so it will be a difficult game. But we've prepared for this like any other match. Our intent is always to win, not to sit back and we'll give it our all," Manolo said.

For Goa, this match is not only a must-win but also an opportunity to secure their first points of the group stage before returning home for their final fixture in December. A strong result in Baghdad would inject belief and momentum into their campaign at the perfect moment.