Thrilling Draw: Bengaluru United Fight Back Against Real Kashmir

In a thrilling Indian Football League encounter, FC Bengaluru United staged a dramatic comeback to hold Real Kashmir FC to an exciting 2-2 draw on Saturday, marked by late goals and end-to-end action.

IMAGE: Real Kashmir FC

Key Points FC Bengaluru United fought back to secure a 2-2 draw against Real Kashmir FC in their Indian Football League match on Saturday.

Real Kashmir FC initially took the lead in the 11th minute through Khullakpam Zahir Khan, with Bengaluru United equalising in the 21st minute via Maikol Andres Herrera.

Shanid Valan restored Real Kashmir's lead in the 29th minute with an audacious strike.

Under-22 centre-back Abdul Hannan scored a dramatic 90th-minute equaliser for FC Bengaluru United.

The match saw late drama, including six minutes of stoppage time and a crucial save by Bengaluru goalkeeper Manjunath Hirekurbar in the final minute.

FC Bengaluru United produced a late fightback to hold Real Kashmir FC to a thrilling 2-2 draw in their Indian Football League (IFL) match here Saturday.

Khullakpam Zahir Khan opened the scoring for the Snow Leopards in the 11th minute before Colombian midfielder Maikol Andres Herrera equalised for the hosts in the 21st minute at the Bangalore Football Stadium.

Defender Shanid Valan, who was adjudged the Man of the Match, restored Real Kashmir's lead with an audacious strike in the 29th minute, only for Under-22 centre-back Abdul Hannan to head home a dramatic 90th-minute equaliser.

With this result, FC Bengaluru United moved to four points from three matches, while Real Kashmir registered their second consecutive draw to sit on two points from three outings

Early Goals And Equaliser

Both sides took a little time to settle into their stride, but it was Ishfaq Ahmed's Real Kashmir who drew first blood.

Overloading the flanks in numbers to stretch the Bengaluru backline, the visitors delivered an inviting cross into the box where youngster Khullakpam rose well to direct a clinical header past Bengaluru goalkeeper Manjunath Hirekurbar.

A moment of sheer brilliance brought Bengaluru level in the 21st minute when Colombian playmaker Casseres unleashed a stunning right-footed curling strike from distance that sailed over Real Kashmir custodian Susnata Malik and into the back of the net.

Real Kashmir Regain Lead

The equaliser sparked an open, end-to-end phase of play as both teams looked to penetrate the opposition defence whenever they gained possession, testing both goalkeepers on multiple occasions.

Real Kashmir reclaimed the lead in the 29th minute through another moment of magic, as defender Shanid Valan met a cross inside the box and produced a stunning left-footed back-heel volley to put the Snow Leopards 2-1 ahead.

Dramatic Late Equaliser And Stoppage Time

However, out of the blue and completely against the run of play, FC Bengaluru United broke through in the 90th minute.

Earning a set-piece in a promising position, Lalramdinsanga 'Ramdina' Ralte whipped in an inviting free-kick and defender Abdul Hannan rose highest above three Real Kashmir defenders around him to power a precise header past a helpless Susnata Malik.

More drama followed during the six minutes of stoppage time added at the end of regulation play, which also saw late bookings for Abdul Hannan and Real Kashmir midfielder Mohit Mittal in the 90+6th minute.

In the final minute of added time, Manjunath Hirekurbar produced his best save of the evening to preserve a point for the hosts, denying Thabiso Brown once again from point-blank range despite Real Kashmir having two more men unmarked inside the penalty box.