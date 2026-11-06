FC Bengaluru United Edge Mohammedan SC In Seven-Goal Thriller

Witness the thrilling Indian Football League clash where FC Bengaluru United secured their historic first-ever victory with a dramatic 4-3 win over Mohammedan SC, thanks to Akshunna Tyagi's stoppage-time heroics.

Key Points FC Bengaluru United secured a tight 4-3 win against Mohammedan SC in the Indian Football League on Friday.

Substitute Akshunna Tyagi scored the decisive goal in the 91st minute, sealing Bengaluru's first-ever victory in the IFL.

Bengaluru initially took a two-goal lead, but Mohammedan SC fought back to equalise in the 78th minute.

Marat Tareck and Gautam A. Virwani scored early goals for Bengaluru, with Ngangbam Naocha Singh adding a third.

Mohammedan's goals came from Maharabam Maxion, Lalthankima, and Lalremsanga Fanai.

Substitute Akshunna Tyagi's strike in the 91st minute ensured a tight 4-3 win for FC Bengaluru United against Mohammedan SC in the Indian Football League here on Friday.

Dramatic Stoppage-Time Winner

FC Bengaluru United raced to a two-goal lead inside the opening 20 minutes through headers from Marat Tareck and Gautam A. Virwani.

Mohammedan pulled one back in the 26th minute through Maharabam Maxion, but Ngangbam Naocha Singh restored Bengaluru's two-goal advantage in the 53rd minute.

Lalthankima reduced the deficit once again five minutes later before Lalremsanga Fanai equalised in the 78th minute.

Just when the Kolkata side looked set to secure a point, substitute Akshunna Tyagi struck a stoppage-time winner with another header to seal all three points for FC Bengaluru,

It was their first-ever victory in the Indian Football League.

Bengaluru's Early Dominance

Jojo was finding spaces in dangerous areas and the young midfielder could have broken the deadlock but his header was straight at the goalkeeper.

The midfielder made amends for that miss soon, providing a perfect assist to give his side the lead.

Marat Tareck used his physical presence to rise above his marker and power home Jojo's corner with a thumping header as Bengaluru scored their first ever goal in the IFL.

Bengaluru continued to apply pressure in the Mohammedan Sporting's half and doubled their advantage just before the 20th minute with another set-piece goal.

Dhruv Sharma delivered a curling corner from the left, which Virwani met with a superb header into the top corner.

Mohammedan's First Half Comeback

Mohammedan responded well after conceding twice, creating chances with Lalremsanga Fanai at the heart of their attacks.

The striker capitalised on an error by Bengaluru captain Abdul Hannan and cut the ball back to Yash Chickro, whose first-time shot was blocked.

The rebound fell to Maharabam Maxion, and the midfielder's powerful effort crept over the line beneath goalkeeper Manjunath Hirekurbar's hands.

The home side went into half-time with a 2-1 lead.

Second Half Goals And Equaliser

Bengaluru did not have to wait long to score their third, with right back Ngangbam Naocha Singh restoring their two-goal advantage.

Dhruv, who had been impressive on the left wing throughout the match, delivered a looping cross towards the far post.

Naocha Singh got ahead of his marker to meet the delivery and guided a simple header past the goalkeeper.

Mohammedan cut the deficit to one goal again five minutes later.

Lalthankima drove forward before playing Lalremsanga in the box.

The striker's initial effort was saved by goalkeeper Hirekurbar, but he reacted quickly to reach the rebound ahead of the defender.

His header fell to an unmarked Lalthankima at the penalty spot, and the midfielder made no mistake.

Bengaluru United continued their attacking intent, creating chances but the Mohammedan defence which defended better in the second half held their own.

Mohammedan made their chances count as Fanai scored a well-taken equaliser.

Hira Mondal released substitute Jeremy Laldinpuia down the right wing, and the midfielder delivered an inviting cross into the danger area.

Lalremsanga timed his run perfectly, leaping ahead of Gautam Virwani to power a header into the top corner and bring Mohammedan level.

Tyagi Seals Historic Victory

Bengaluru United had the final say, scoring the winner in the first minute of stoppage time through yet another set-piece routine.

Lalramdinsanga Ralte took a short corner before delivering an inviting cross towards the near post, catching the Mohammedan defence off guard.

Substitute Akshunna Tyagi diverted his header towards the far post and past Nikhil Deka, securing a win for Bengaluru.