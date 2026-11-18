In a thrilling Indian Football League encounter, FC Bengaluru United and Sreenidi Deccan FC battled to an exciting 2-2 draw, showcasing dynamic attacking football and crucial equalisers from both sides.

IMAGE: Bengaluru United

Key Points FC Bengaluru United and Sreenidi Deccan FC played to an entertaining 2-2 draw in their Indian Football League game on Wednesday.

Marat Tareck gave FC Bengaluru United an early lead in the fifth minute, but Sreenidi Deccan responded with goals from Lalromawia and David Castaneda Munoz to lead 2-1 at half-time.

Ngangbam Naocha Singh, named man of the match, scored a 49th-minute equaliser for FC Bengaluru United to secure a crucial point.

The draw sees both FC Bengaluru United and Sreenidi Deccan FC sitting on five points from three matches, retaining their fourth and moving to fifth positions respectively.

Key players like Lalramdinsanga Ralte and Nishu Kumar provided crucial assists throughout the high-octane encounter.

FC Bengaluru United and Sreenidi Deccan FC played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in their Indian Football League game here on Wednesday.

Russian forward Marat Tareck opened the scoring for the hosts in the fifth minute before Lalromawia equalised for Sreenidi Deccan in the 27th minute.

Colombian captain David Castaneda Munoz gave the visitors the lead just before the interval, but midfielder Ngangbam Naocha Singh, who was adjudged the man of the match, headed home a 49th-minute equaliser to ensure the hosts secured a point.

League Standings After The Draw

With this result, FC Bengaluru United retained their fourth position on the table with five points from three matches, while Sreenidi Deccan FC moved into fifth place, also sitting on five points.

First Half Action: Early Goals And Lead Changes

Although the match began at a slow pace as both sides took their time to settle into a rhythm, FC Bengaluru United struck early to take a fifth-minute lead.

Winger Lalramdinsanga Ralte went past two defenders on the left flank and delivered an inviting cross into the box for Russian forward Marat Tareck, who produced a clinical header against the run of play.

The visitors found the equaliser in the 27th minute following a defensive lapse from FC Bengaluru United. A false clearance fell kindly to Nishu Kumar, who swiftly provided an assist to Lalromawia. The midfielder made no mistake, calmly slotting the ball past goalkeeper Sangramjit Roy Chowdhury.

Sreenidi Deccan completely controlled the game after the equaliser, gaining all the momentum and launching a flurry of attacks. Penetrating the FC Bengaluru United defence multiple times with aggressive intent and overlapping runs, the Deccan Warriors desperately sought to take the lead before the half-time break.

Their relentless attacking approach was rewarded in the 42nd minute with a beautifully worked team goal. Nishu Kumar delivered a sensational curling cross from the left flank that split the Bengaluru defence, allowing Colombian striker David Castaneda Munoz to confidently beat his marker and bury a precise header past Sangramjit, sending Sreenidi Deccan into the interval with a 2-1 cushion.

Second Half Comeback Secures A Point

The second half began in a completely different fashion as FC Bengaluru United responded immediately after the restart.

In the 49th minute, the Sreenidi Deccan defence switched off, and the hosts were quick to capitalise on to it. Lalramdinsanga Ralte turned provider for the second time, delivering an excellent cross from the right flank to find Naocha Singh, whose header beat goalkeeper Bhaskar Roy.