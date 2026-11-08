FC Bayern Munich Unveils Special Diwali-Themed Jersey by Indian Artist

In a unique collaboration with Indian artist Abhay Sehgal, German football giants FC Bayern Munich unveiled a special Diwali-themed jersey, beautifully blending traditional Indian craftsmanship with the spirit of football to celebrate the festival of lights and inspire young athletes.

IMAGE: FC Bayern Munich's Harry Kane dons the club's Diwali-themed jersey. Photograph: FCBayern/Instagram

Key Points FC Bayern Munich collaborated with Indian artist Abhay Sehgal to design a special edition Diwali-themed jersey.

The jersey incorporates traditional Indian craft techniques like embroidery and block printing, symbolising light, hope, and new beginnings.

Sehgal's design celebrates the aspirations of young footballers, emphasising equal opportunities for all children.

The unique jersey is a special edition of the club's third kit and is not intended for commercial sale.

The collaboration highlights FC Bayern's strong connection with its Indian fan base and commitment to cultural understanding.

German football club FC Bayern Munich has collaborated with Indian artist Abhay Sehgal to create a special edition jersey inspired by Diwali, blending traditional Indian craftsmanship with football. FC Bayern Munich wished its fans a happy Diwali through an Instagram post showcasing the special Diwali-themed jersey, saying the festival should bring happiness, prosperity and light to their lives. 'This Diwali, tradition meets football. Wishing all our fans a Diwali filled with happiness, prosperity and light,' the club wrote in the post.

A Unique Artistic Collaboration

In a statement, the club said, 'To mark Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, FC Bayern has collaborated with artist Abhay Sehgal, who designed a special edition of the third kit, not intended for sale, using traditional Indian craft techniques. His design focuses on the dreams of young footballers.' The one-of-a-kind jersey, designed using traditional Indian techniques such as embroidery and block printing, is a special edition of the club's third kit and is not intended for commercial sale.

Symbolism and Inspiration

Drawing inspiration from Diwali's symbolism of light, hope and new beginnings, Sehgal's design celebrates the aspirations of young footballers and the belief that every child should have the opportunity to pursue their dreams, irrespective of their background. The special edition jersey was unveiled to Harry Kane, Serge Gnabry, Luis Díaz and other FC Bayern first-team players, who showed considerable interest in its design and the stories represented by its motifs, according to the club"s statement.

Connecting with Indian Fans

The collaboration underscores FC Bayern"s strong connection with its Indian fan base and the club"s commitment to understanding and reflecting the country"s cultural identity and local perspectives.