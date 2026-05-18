LaLiga champions FC Barcelona reward Hansi Flick with contract extension

Head coach Hansi Flick extends FC Barcelona contract after winning LaLiga.

IMAGE: FC Barcelona players toss coach Hansi Flick into the air as they celebrate the LaLiga 2025-26 season triumph. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Key Points Hansi Flick has extended his contract with FC Barcelona until June 2028 after leading the club to the LaLiga title.

Flick guided Barcelona to their 29th league crown, sealing the title with a win over arch-rivals Real Madrid with three games to spare.

Since joining in 2024, he has restored Barcelona’s domestic dominance with multiple trophies.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has extended his contract through to June 2028, with an option for a further season, after he guided them to a 29th LaLiga title, the club said on Monday.

The 61-year-old's previous deal had been set to expire in June 2027.

Title Success Secures New Deal for Flick

Barca clinched the title with three games to spare, sealing it with a win over arch-rivals Real Madrid on May 10.

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A treble-winning coach with Bayern Munich, Flick joined Barca in 2024 on a two-year contract, arriving determined to rebuild his reputation after being sacked by Germany in September 2023.

Champions League Remains Final Challenge for Barca

Under his leadership, Barca quickly reasserted their domestic dominance, winning back-to-back LaLiga titles along with the 2024-25 Copa del Rey and successive Spanish Super Cups.

However, after a quarter-final exit to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, they will be looking to mount a stronger challenge in Europe's top club competition next season.