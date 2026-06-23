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FC Barcelona acquire Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim on three-year deal

June 23, 2026 19:31 IST 2 Minutes Read
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LaLiga side FC Barcelona have signed 18-year-old Egypt forward Hamza Abdelkarim on a permanent three-year deal until 2029 after an impressive loan spell from Al Ahly.

Hamza Abdelkarim

IMAGE: Hamza Abdelkarim is currently representing Egypt at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photograph: Blake Dahlin/Reuters

Key Points

  • Barcelona have signed Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim on a permanent three-year contract running until June 2029.
  • The 18-year-old joined from Al Ahly on loan last winter and impressed by scoring six goals in 11 matches for Barcelona's Under-19 team.
  • Abdelkarim is currently representing Egypt at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and has featured in the team's opening two matches.

FC Barcelona have signed Egypt forward Hamza Abdelkarim on a three-year deal, the LaLiga club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Abdelkarim Earns Permanent Move After Impressive Loan Spell

The 18-year-old international joined Barcelona on loan from Al Ahly in the winter transfer window, with a purchase option at the end of the season. Abdelkarim scored six goals in 11 appearances for the club’s under-19 side.

 

"FC Barcelona has informed Al Ahly that it is exercising its purchase option for Hamza Abdelkarim. The Egyptian forward will join the club on a permanent basis and will sign a contract for the next three seasons, until 30 June 2029," read the statement.

Abdelkarim is currently on international duty at the 2026 World Cup, where he has featured in Egypt's opening two matches against Belgium and New Zealand.

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Source: REUTERS
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Hamza AbdelkarimBarcelonaEgyptAl AhlyLaLiga

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