FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono under involuntary manslaughter investigation

FC Andorra Goalkeeper Jesús Owono Facing Involuntary Manslaughter Investigation Following Death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Jesus De Miguel collapsed seven minutes into stoppage time after being struck in the chest by the opposing goalkeeper Jesus Owono's knee during their Segunda Division match. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Key Points Spanish police have opened proceedings against FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono for potential involuntary manslaughter.

The investigation follows the death of a fan, De Miguel, and is a standard judicial inquiry for non-natural deaths in Spain.

Owono has deactivated his social media due to abuse, with footage showing him confronted by fans chanting 'murderer'.

FC Andorra has expressed sadness and requested the postponement of their upcoming fixture.

Andorra President Gerard Pique offered condolences on social media.

Spanish police have opened proceedings relating to a possible involuntary manslaughter charge against FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono following the death of De Miguel, a National Police source said. Judicial authorities in the Canary Islands said the investigation into De Miguel's death was a routine procedure because any death deemed non-natural under Spanish law automatically triggers a judicial inquiry.

Investigation and Public Reaction

According to Spanish media, Owono could face a sporting suspension of between 8 and 12 matches. Owono deactivated his Instagram account on Tuesday morning. The Equatorial Guinea international has received abuse on his social media since the incident. Footage has emerged on social media showing the goalkeeper confronting supporters who chanted 'murderer' at him as he left the pitch.

Club's Response and Condolences

Andorra said in a statement that they "share deeply" in Tenerife's sadness, and they have requested the postponement of their next fixture against RCD Mallorca, which was due to take place on Sunday. "I'm sorry with all my heart. Rest in peace Jesus," Andorra President Gerard Pique wrote on social media.