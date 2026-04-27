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Home  » Sports » East Bengal Extends Lead In Indian Women's League

East Bengal Extends Lead In Indian Women's League

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 27, 2026 19:34 IST

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East Bengal FC strengthens its position at the top of the Indian Women's League table with a decisive 3-1 victory over Sribhumi FC, powered by Fazila Ikwaput's hat-trick.

Photograph: Bala Devi/Twitter

Photograph: Bala Devi/Twitter

Key Points

  • East Bengal FC defeated Sribhumi FC 3-1 in the Indian Women's League.
  • Fazila Ikwaput scored a hat-trick for East Bengal, securing the win.
  • Ikwaput becomes the second-highest scorer in IWL history with 54 goals.
  • East Bengal now leads the league table with 21 points from seven matches.

Defending champions East Bengal FC extended their lead at the top with a 3-1 win against Sribhumi FC in their Indian Women's League match, here on Monday.

Ikwaput's Hat-Trick Secures Victory

Fazila Ikwaput's hat-trick (37th, 46th and 60th) secured three points, taking the Moshal Girls to 21 points from seven matches.

 

Ikwaput Climbs the Scoring Charts

The Ugandan striker took her IWL goals tally to 54, overtaking Ngangom Bala Devi with 51 goals, to become the competition's second-highest scorer behind Sabitra Bhandari (60).

Rimpa Haldar scored Sribhumi's lone goal in the 80th minute.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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