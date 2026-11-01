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East Bengal make history with winning start in AFC Women's Champions League

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi Updated: November 01, 2026 23:23 IST 3 Minutes Read
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East Bengal FC made a historic start to their AFC Women's Champions League campaign, securing a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City Women's FC, propelled by a brilliant brace from Fazila Ikwaput.

East Bengal FC

 

Key Points

  • East Bengal FC commenced their AFC Women's Champions League campaign with a 2-1 win against Ho Chi Minh City Women's FC on Sunday.
  • Fazila Ikwaput netted both goals for East Bengal, converting a penalty in the 20th minute and scoring again in the 34th minute.
  • This victory marks East Bengal as the first Indian club to achieve multiple wins in the tournament's group stage.
  • Ho Chi Minh City scored in the 60th minute but East Bengal's defence held firm to secure the three points.
  • East Bengal FC is scheduled to play Korea Republic's Hwacheon KSPO WFC on Wednesday.

Fazila Ikwaput scored twice as East Bengal FC began their AFC Women's Champions League campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City Women's FC in a Group B contest in Kolkata on Sunday.

The win also made East Bengal the first Indian club to register multiple victories in the tournament's group stage, having beaten Iran's Bam Khatoon FC 3-1 in the previous edition.

 

Upcoming Fixtures And Group Standings

The Indian side will next take on Korea Republic's Hwacheon KSPO WFC on Wednesday, while Ho Chi Minh City will face DPR Korea's 4.25 SC.

Hwacheon KSPO had earlier suffered a 1-2 defeat against the DPR Korea outfit.

First Half Dominance By East Bengal

Both teams created opportunities in an evenly contested opening spell. Ho Chi Minh City came close to taking the lead when Ngo Thi Hong Nhung's volley struck the crossbar, while Resty Naziri missed from close range at the other end.

East Bengal broke the deadlock in the 20th minute after Football Video Support detected a handball by Rielly Chesna while attempting to stop Ikwaput's forward run.

The Ugandan striker converted the resulting penalty to put the Indian side ahead.

East Bengal nearly doubled their lead eight minutes later, but Olivia Anokye's long-range effort crashed against the crossbar.

The Kolkata side eventually extended their advantage in the 34th minute.

Ikwaput capitalised on Tanaka Hitomi's powerful header, held off Chesna and calmly slotted past the advancing goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh to complete her brace.

Ho Chi Minh City's Comeback Attempt

Ho Chi Minh City made a determined attempt to turn the contest around after the break and found a lifeline in the 60th minute.

Tran Thi Thu Xuan's free-kick created confusion inside the East Bengal penalty area, allowing substitute Dau Nguyen Quynh Anh to dive in and head the ball home.

The Vietnamese side continued to press for an equaliser, but East Bengal defended resolutely.

Their best chance to restore a two-goal cushion came in the 74th minute when Anokye set up Ikwaput for a tap-in, only for Cu Thi Huynh Nhu to produce a crucial sliding block.

Ho Chi Minh City pushed forward in the closing stages but could not find another breakthrough as East Bengal held on to secure all three points and make a winning start to their continental campaign.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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