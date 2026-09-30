Chikitha Lives Father's Dreams With Golden Double At Asian Games

'I didn't get into archery on my own. It was my father's choice. He wanted me to play sport because he couldn't play any sport.'

IMAGE: Chikitha Taniparthi bagged two gold medals in the compound archery events at the Asian Games on Wednesday. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Chikitha Taniparthi secured two gold medals in compound archery at her Asian Games debut, winning in both women's team and mixed team events.

Her father, Srinvasa Rao, was the driving force behind her archery career, making significant financial sacrifices including taking loans and selling a rice harvester to fund her training.

Initially interested in karate, Chikitha transitioned to archery after her father's encouragement, inspired by Saina Nehwal's Olympic success.

She received mentorship from legendary archer Abhishek Verma and trained rigorously at the SAI Centre in Sonepat, shooting 300 arrows daily.

The two gold medals that young archer Chikitha Taniparthi won in her Asian Games debut on Wednesday have not just announced her arrival on the big stage but also vindicated a choice that her sports tragic father made for her when she was a school-going child, more interested in pursuing karate.

The 21-year-old from Telangana's Sultanpur village in Peddapalli district, clinched the women's team gold alongside Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Prithika Pradeep before combing with Sahil Jadhav for the mixed team top honours.

Father's Vision

IMAGE: Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Rajesh Jadhav celebrate after winning the gold medal in the Compound Mixed Team final. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

"I didn't get into archery on my own. It was my father's choice. He wanted me to play sport because he couldn't play any sport. When I was small, he used to take us to playgrounds. Every day we used to play some games," she recalled after what can be described as a smashing debut.

"In school, from 6th grade till 8th grade, I was doing karate. I got my first black belt also," said the youngster.

Her first bow was a toy gifted by her uncle on Dusshera. It intrigued her and she quite enjoyed playing with it, shooting arrows on a target she created in her backyard.

"...there was a Dussehra holiday, my father's younger brother who lives in Hyderabad, bought a recurve Decathlon bow. I tried it just for fun. We used to shoot just for fun at that time," she recalled.

Overcoming Financial Hurdles for Archery Dreams

Once he realised that Chikitha has potential, her father Srinvasa Rao took a loan to buy her upgraded equipment that could shape her better. She started pursuing archery more seriously in 2018 and was picked in the junior camp in 2021.

Rao eventually also sold the family's rice harvester to fund her archery training.

He took her to a nearby town to train with a local archer and built makeshift targets at home. After losing Rs 1.5 lakh in a fraud while trying to buy her first compound bow, he took another Rs 3.5 lakh loan for new equipment.

Her performances later earned her a government-funded bow from the district Collector.

Mentorship and Dedicated Training

The family then moved their search for better training to Delhi, where legendary compound archer Abhishek Verma mentored her before she was selected for the SAI Centre in Sonepat.

"She would shoot about 300 arrows per day in two sessions and would come to training half an hour in advance before the 6.30am assembly even in sheer cold," SAI coach Vivek Kumar told PTI.

Chikitha's father was always keen on her playing individual sport as both the credit and blame is solo. His resolve was strengthened when he saw Hyderabad-based Saina Nehwal become India's first Olympic medallist in badminton.

"After Saina Nehwal won an Olympic medal, he decided that I should play another sport (archery instead of karate)," she revealed.

Her father might have decided the course of her life but Chikitha said her native place did not have the requisite facilities to pursue archery.

"At that time, I was in school. We didn't know much about anything. Then I messaged Abhishek Verma sir's wife. Ma'am told me to come. Then we went there and I trained for five days. I was selected to train in Sonipat.

"From that time to now, he (Abhishek Verma) is supporting me, helping me, teaching me. He is my inspiration."

Mental Fortitude

Chikitha became world youth champion last year. She also won team silver in the World Cup in 2025 and this year. On Wednesday, in the mixed final against Korea, Chikitha and Sahil survived a tense shoot-off to finish on top.

Asked what she does to remain calm, the youngster said, "I do meditation and breathing exercises regularly, twice a day. I trust my process and follow it for a long time."

The golds this morning have also eased the pressure that she had built on herself in the past few months.

"Personally I have been struggling this past year, facing some difficulties. After becoming World champion last year, it became very difficult for me to perform at the same level. I was struggling with my shooting aim."

"I went to the Asia Cup and won two medals, and after that I worked really hard and I got back to the first team. I just concentrated and said 'you have to do it for yourself and give it 100'," she said.