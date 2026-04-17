Chennaiyin Secure Victory Over Delhi Thanks To Farukh's Goal

Farukh Choudhary's decisive goal propelled Chennaiyin FC to a narrow 1-0 victory over SC Delhi, showcasing Chennaiyin's dominance and strategic gameplay at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prime Minister's Office/Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Farukh Choudhary's first goal of the season secured a 1-0 victory for Chennaiyin FC against SC Delhi.

Chennaiyin FC dominated the first half, creating multiple scoring opportunities.

Chennaiyin FC effectively managed the game in the second half, limiting SC Delhi's chances.

The win sees Chennaiyin FC secure three important points in the league.

Farukh Choudhary's first goal of the season proved decisive in Chennaiyin FC's narrow 1-0 win over SC Delhi at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday.

The hosts set the tone early, pinning Delhi deep inside their own half with a bright, front-footed start.

Alberto Noguera saw an early effort blocked before Mohammed Ali Bemammer tested the goalkeeper from distance, while Daniel Chima Chukwu was denied in a one-on-one situation soon after.

Choudhary's Early Goal Gives Chennaiyin The Lead

The breakthrough arrived in the 11th minute, as Noguera's incisive reverse pass released Farukh, who drifted in from the left and fired a rocket from a tight angle to give the Marina Machans the lead -- his celebration a touching tribute to the injured Elsinho, who was ruled out for the season earlier this week.

Chennaiyin continued to create openings, with Chima seeing an effort blocked from close range, while Irfan Yadwad's mazy run ended with a shot drifting wide.

Chennaiyin Maintain Pressure After The Interval

The hosts maintained their attacking intent after the interval, though they were dealt a setback when Farukh, who had been influential throughout, was forced off after breaking through on goal.

Chennaiyin continued to press, with substitute Imran Khan testing the goalkeeper from a free-kick, while Mohammad Nawaz was called into action to deny a rare long-range attempt from the visitors.

Strategic Gameplay Secures The Win

Managing the game effectively in the closing stages, Chennaiyin controlled possession and limited SC Delhi's openings, showing composure and discipline to protect their advantage.

Imran nearly carved out another chance late on after winning the ball high up the pitch, but his pass was just overhit, as the Marina Machans saw out the contest to secure all three points.

Chennaiyin next take on Mohammedan SC on April 21.

Chennaiyin's victory strengthens their position in the league standings as they aim for a playoff spot. The upcoming match against Mohammedan SC will be crucial in maintaining their momentum. Farukh Choudhary's return to form provides a significant boost to Chennaiyin's attacking options.